The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, in coordination with the CTI and the Dijin of the National Police, located in Bogotá and Rionegro (Antioquia) two men who would have coordinated the logistical part to commit the crime.

Documents, clothing and a vehicle are part of the elements seized in two search proceedings. These, apparently, would have been used during the planning of the homicide and would be recorded on video cameras.

The second investigative phase announced by the Attorney General of the Nation, Francisco Barbosa Delgado, in the framework of the investigations carried out for the murder of the Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Daniel Pecci Albertini, made it possible to capture the brothers Andrés Felipe and Ramón Emilio Pérez Hoyos , whom the investigative body considers as possible key actors to carry out the murder of prosecutor Pecci.

These two people, apparently, were the ones who planned, paid and hired the perpetrators of the assassination of the Paraguayan prosecutor, which occurred on May 10, 2022 in Barú, Cartagena (Bolívar).

The coordination of this act, apparently, was backed by the payment of millionaire sums of money that the defendants would have delivered to those who finally carried out the murder.

In compliance with two arrest warrants, issued by a judge in Cartagena, investigators from the Special Strategies Group attached to the National Directorate of the CTI and the Dijín of the National Police, carried out two search and search procedures in the north of Bogotá and in the El Porvenir neighborhood of Rionegro (Antioquia), where the arrests took place.

The Attorney General of the Nation, Francisco Barbosa Delgado, referred to the issue: “these people must answer for the crimes of aggravated homicide and illegal possession of weapons. These captures have already been legalized and in the next few hours they will be charged and the insurance measures will be requested.

During the raids, documents and clothing that would have been used in the planning of the murder were seized, as was recorded on video cameras.

They also found 10 cell phones, 4 USB sticks, a DVR device, a revolver (traumatic), a hard drive, a tablet, a sound recorder, a laptop, and a van.

Results in the Pecci case

As part of this structural investigation, the Prosecutor’s Office has achieved important results:

“With these two arrests, there are seven people in total who have been prosecuted for this criminal action. Four of them accepted their responsibilities and were sentenced”, added the Attorney General of the Nation.

The Prosecutor’s Office obtained four convictions against those involved in the homicide

The forcefulness of the evidence provided by the Prosecutor’s Office allowed, 38 days after the murder, four of those involved to accept their responsibility and were sentenced to 23 years and 6 months in prison.

Those affected by the decision were: the Venezuelan citizen Wendre Still Scott Carrillo, who shot the Paraguayan prosecutor; Eiverson Adrián Arrieta Zabaleta, responsible for transport and logistics; and Marisol Londoño Bedoya and her son Cristian Camilo Monsalve Londoño, involved in the surveillance. The Prosecutor’s Office charged them with crimes of aggravated homicide; and aggravated trafficking, manufacture or possession of firearms.

The possible coordinator of the displacement of the hitmen to Cartagena has been prosecuted

The Prosecutor’s Office formally accused Francisco Luis Correa Galeano as allegedly responsible for the crimes of aggravated homicide and aggravated manufacturing, trafficking, carrying or possession of firearms, accessories, parts or ammunition.

Through security cameras, hotel and transportation records, and through the location reported by Correa Galeano’s cell phone, it was possible to establish that the defendant would have been in Cartagena the days the murder took place.

The person being investigated would have held meetings in Medellín (Antioquia) to, apparently, coordinate the displacement of the hitmen to the capital of Bolívar, where it is presumed that he entrusted two people to follow up on the victim.

“The Attorney General’s Office also responds forcefully to the country and to the victims of these events. In the same way, mechanisms are established to clearly determine that when these events occur, the Prosecutor’s Office quickly responds diligently on the street and in the territories. We continue to speak with results”, concluded the Attorney General of the Nation.