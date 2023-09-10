the OTM calls for restraint – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

Articles and various publications have been circulating recently on social networks in which we find defamatory comments about journalists and press owners. Acts deplored by the Togolese Media Observatory (OTM) which calls for restraint. Read the entire press release made public to this effect:

OTM PRESS RELEASE

Relating to the violation of the rules of fraternity

We were able to observe that in the context of the elections to the National Council of Press Owners (CONAPP), colleagues are engaging in attacks via press articles, defamatory publications and other invective on social networks.

The OTM, tribunal of peers, draws the attention of media professionals to these practices which do not honor the corporation and which constitute a flagrant violation of the rules of fraternity as indicated in article 16 of the code of ethics of journalists of the Togo.

The OTM recalls that respect for brotherhood is a cardinal virtue and calls on the various candidates and their supporters to exercise restraint and a responsible electoral campaign in a brotherly atmosphere.

Done in Lomé, September 8, 2023

President,

PETCHEZI Factories.

