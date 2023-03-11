The Concorde Hotel served as the setting on March 9, 2023, for the launch of the capacity building project for media organizations and institutions and human rights defenders, initiated by the Togolese Media Observatory (OTM). “Promoting freedom of expression and of the media, and protecting human rights defenders in Togo”, is the title of the project funded by the European Union for a period of three years (2023-2025).

This project led by the OTM supported by the Panos Institute West Africa (PIWA) and the Inter-African Network of Women, Media, Gender and Development (FAMEDEV) aims to strengthen the capacity of journalists and other actors of the media on their rights and responsibilities and to promote a legal and institutional environment more conducive to the exercise of freedom of expression and the protection of human rights defenders.

Such an initiative is commendable when we know that human rights organizations and the media constantly act, individually or collectively, to consolidate freedom of expression, but the results remain mixed. This project, which is aimed at these actors, will enable them to better understand the issues, to appropriate and accept the changes to be made in the field of the protection of civil and political rights, in particular freedom of opinion, the protection of human rights defenders.

Fabrice Pétchézi, President of the OTM, expressed his optimism as to the success of this project: “We hope with the implementation of this project, at the start of 2025, that there will be an evolution in the behavior journalists with regard to compliance with the rules of ethics and deontology and in the environment of the exercise of the profession which must be more favorable to the journalistic profession”.

For his part, Mr. Abdoulaye N’Diaye, administrative and financial director of the PIWA stressed that this project comes to corroborate the effort of the Togolese authorities who have ratified several international conventions which protect the freedom of expression of the media. “We are going to try with the OTM to carry out a series of activities which will aim to strengthen knowledge of the rights and responsibilities in the exercise of this freedom of expression”, he indicated.

It should also be noted that this project falls within the general objective of the EU, which is to strengthen the role of civil society in the protection of fundamental rights, in particular civil and political rights as well as gender equality. Joaquin Tasso Villalonga, Head of the Delegation of the European Union in Togo, said that “the EU will follow with great interest the implementation of this initiative in the hope that the fruits can first benefit the whole of the corporation and then to the democratic life of Togo”.

A discussion panel allowed all the actors present to identify the outline of the project and the activities that will be carried out over the three years of the project.

It should be noted that by launching the project, the director of the cabinet of the Minister of Communication and the Media, Mr. Franck Missité, welcomed this initiative in line with the government’s policy which advocates the promotion of all public freedoms.

Seyram cossive