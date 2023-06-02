THE OUKAIMEDEN STATION AT THE RENDEZ-VOUS WELCOMES THE 7th EDITION OF THE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF ASTROPHYSICS

Couple Mohammed Drihem

The Oukaïmeden Ski and Mountain Sports Resort in the Province of El Haouz in the Marrakech-Safi Region will be at the rendezvous with the 7th edition of the International School of Astrophysics of Oukaïmeden (OISA) and this, from July 07 to 14, 2023.

Organized by the Oukaïmeden Astronomical Observatory under the Cadi Ayyad University of Marrakech under the theme: “Space Weather, Debris and Near-Earth Objects”, this new edition of OISA will discuss the danger posed by space debris and Near Earth Objects (NEOs) are a growing concern in space exploration. Space debris, also known as orbital debris or space junk, refers to any man-made object that is no longer useful and remains in orbit around the Earth.

In a statement given to the Journal, Pr Zouheir Benkhaldoun; Director of the Astronomical Observatory of Oukaïmeden, stressed that for the 2023 edition of the International School of Astrophysics of Oukaïmeden, it was decided to choose the theme of risks for the earth whether they are natural or generated by man himself and which are related to the environment close to the earth.

The three main risks selected; he had specified; concern first, those which are due to the many asteroids which populate the space between the sun and the earth and the various planets and of which some of them have orbits which one calls geocruisers which cross the orbit of the earth thereby ; come dangerously close to the ground and can, with a non-zero probability, strike the ground. These asteroids he added; are closely monitored and we try to make models to understand their trajectories a little better in order to be able to observe; as soon as possible ; an asteroid that could be dangerous and crash into the earth and the question that arises according to Benkhaldoun; it’s how to protect the earth from asteroids and that’s a whole other subject of debate and research. We are talking about asteroid deflection tests see; to bomb them when we were sure they were heading for land, he added.

For Pr Benkhaldoun, this last theme requires knowledge of celestial mechanics essentially and this is what we will address at school, adding that it also requires asteroid observation techniques which will also be addressed in practical work. (TP) at school using the observational data that we can acquire from the Oukaïmeden observatory.

The second record factor continued Pr Benkhaldoun; consists of what are called disturbances due essentially to the sun on the earth-sun environment, it is a theme that is similar to space weather which has been developing very strongly in recent years given the risks this time ; on telecommunications which are very important nowadays, especially for air navigation for example and not only. When there is a disturbance, this could pose a problem and we try to monitor this part by studying the waves which can disturb this system, specifies Benkhaldoun.

As for the third risk factor according to Zouhair Benkhaldoun, it is due to Man himself, given the explosion in the number of satellites which are sent into orbit around the earth, thus forming what is called the constellation of satellites whose better known is SpaceX (which has requested authorization to launch 42,000 satellites for its Starlink constellation), adding that the Chinese also have a program to send satellites and Google in particular has a program to send a very large number of satellites around the earth. The problem, he pointed out, is that these satellites; often at the end of life; come back and fall on the ground and some of them even; due to lack of trajectory or other factor; turn into so-called space debris that is likely to crash into the earth as well.

Space debris and satellite monitoring is also a theme that we develop at the Observatory of Oukaïmeden specifies Pr Benkhaldoun and we will allow students to find out more about this scientific aspect through theoretical courses that ‘we will give them during this 7th edition of the international school of astrophysics of Oukaïmeden so that they understand this theme first and then we will move on to the analysis of the images to try to extract what the orbital elements of the satellites that are sent are called.

Finally, he added, the 7th school will know theoretical courses which will be given by partners who will participate either face-to-face or remotely and who are contractual partners in the field of research with the astronomical observatory of Oukaïmeden including; the researchers from the South Korean Space Agency who installed the OWL telescope in Oukaïmeden and the American researchers who installed the RENOIR experiment (The Remote Equatorial Nighttime Observatory of Ionospheric Regions) there, dedicated to observing the meteorology of the ‘space. There will also be interventions by Moroccan professors and a strong participation of students from African and Arab countries including Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Senegal, South Africa and students from mainly from Indonesia, India and Morocco.

It should be noted that the Oukaïmeden Astronomical Observatory is involved in research on these different themes with different collaborators (KASI, SpaceAble, Uliege, MOSS, etc.) to better understand these phenomena and their potential impacts on human activities in space.

In this context therefore, the International School of Astrophysics of Oukaïmeden (OISA) will cover during this 7th edition the fields concerning “Space debris”, “Near-Earth Objects (NEOs)”, “Observations of moving objects and “Space Weather”.