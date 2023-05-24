The outcome of traffic accidents in cities within a week

Hespress – W.L.L

21 people were killed and 2,398 others were injured, 91 of them seriously, in 1,703 traffic accidents in urban areas during the week from 15 to 21 May.

A communication to the General Directorate of National Security attributed the main reasons leading to the occurrence of these accidents, according to their order, to drivers’ lack of attention, lack of respect for the right of precedence, excessive speed, lack of attention of pedestrians, changing direction without a signal, failure to leave a safe distance, lack of control, and lack of respect for parking. Imposed by the “stop” sign, changing direction is not permitted, driving while intoxicated, disrespecting the stop imposed at the red light, driving to the left of the road, overtaking in the wrong direction, and driving in the prohibited direction.

With regard to surveillance and rebuke operations in the traffic circle and the Golan Heights, the security services managed to record 43,637 violations, and completed 8,875 reports, which were referred to the Public Prosecution, in addition to issuing 34,762 conciliatory fines.

The same source stated that the amount obtained amounted to 7 million and 338 thousand and 950 dirhams, while the number of vehicles placed in the municipal reservation reached 4,893 vehicles, the number of documents withdrawn was 8 thousand and 875 documents, and the number of vehicles that were subject to arrest was 389 vehicles.