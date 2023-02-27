After reviewing observations collected by the Magellan Space Telescope in the early 1990s, it was determined that there are regions where our neighboring planet’s lithosphere is thinner, allowing heat to escape outward.

Scientists at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) have revealed that Venus is losing internal heat due to thegeological activity on its surface. Venus has some similarities to Earth in terms of size, mass and composition. However, both planets have different lithospheric structures and therefore different heat transfer mechanisms. The Earth is characterized by the presence of a metallic core surrounded by a rocky mantle which is responsible for the transfer of heat from the interior to the surface layer of the earth, known as lithosphere. Subsequently, the outer section of the mantle is cooled as the heat is released into space. Convection currents from the mantle cause pieces of the Earth’s crust, called plate tectonics, to start moving slowly. The surface of Venus, on the other hand, does not have tectonic plates, therefore the mechanisms for releasing heat to the outside are not known, as are the processes that originated it. In a previous study, released in 1997, it has been suggested that the large circular formations, called coronas, contribute to the release of heat from the planet’s interior. Coronas are distributed along the Venusian surface in various complex geological contexts, where signs of volcanic activity have been observed. The first hypotheses on the crown formation process were elaborated from the data obtained from the Soviet Venera programme, specifying that it was largely due to upwelling and volcanism on the surface. In new research by JPL staff, using observations collected by the Magellan Space Telescope in the early 1990s, they found that coronas tend to be found at sites where the Venusian lithosphere is thinnest and most active, which allows heat from the interior of the planet to pass easily escape through floating columns of molten rock that rise to the outer shell.

The outer shell of Venus is rising to the surface.

After examining about 65, as yet unstudied crowns, it was determined that these circular formations are geologically active, as an increase in heat flux has been detected. “Although Venus does not have Earth-like tectonics, these regions of thin lithosphere appear to allow significant amounts of heat to escape, similar to areas where new tectonic plates are forming on the seafloor of our planet”, said scientist Suzanne Smrekar. The researchers explained that for a planet to be tectonically active, like Earth, craters must be removed by subduction (creep) of the continental platesi, as well as being covered by the molten rock of volcanoes. And until today Venus was thought to be covered in old craters as it lacks tectonic activity. However, after counting the number of craters, it was concluded that the Venusian surface is relatively young and high volcanic activity, due to high heat flux in coronal regions, helps reaffirm this theory. These conditions are indicative of what Earth’s lithosphere may have been like in the past. “What’s interesting is that Venus provides a window into the past to help us better understand what Earth might have been like more than 2.5 billion years ago“said Smrekar, concluding that “it is in a state before what is predicted to happen before a planet forms tectonic platese”.

