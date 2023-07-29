Home » The outperformance of emerging markets? According to RBC BlueBay could continue Da FinanciaLounge
News

The outperformance of emerging markets? According to RBC BlueBay could continue Da FinanciaLounge

by admin
The outperformance of emerging markets? According to RBC BlueBay could continue Da FinanciaLounge

© Reuters. The outperformance of emerging markets? According to RBC BlueBay could continue

Emerging market bonds benefit from supportive conditions, but while monetary policy is still firmly in place, commodity price momentum could become more volatile

Emerging market bond benchmark indices have posted positive returns this year and have generally managed to outperform their developed market counterparts. Second Polina KurdyavkoHead of BlueBay Emerging Markets, RBC BlueBay, the two main drivers that have enabled this asset class to perform so well persist.

THE TWO SUPPORTING FACTORS

In the first place, it concerns the rigorous monetary policy which, articulated in numerous increases in all the emerging markets, has seen emerging market central banks take a very tightening stance. The second factor of support is instead to be found in the prices of raw materials which have helped developing countries in their current account balance…

Read on

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge

See also  Municipalities, Anci Sicilia "Continuously mortified system"

You may also like

Google.org and Éxito come together to strengthen inclusion

Mali’s economy has shown signs of resilience despite...

VinFast challenges Tesla with premium vehicles at discounted...

Changes in land use can cause emergencies in...

The Smallest Details on the Biggest Screen: How...

Patricia Terry Holland has passed away

Colombian criminal organization presented before the Justice of...

The Data Valley on Lepida TV — Companies

Beni: the civil society of Ruwenzori denounces the...

Miami International Airport Evacuated and Delays Expected Due...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy