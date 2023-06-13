Home » The overall fine weather this week is prone to strong convective weather in the afternoon – Xinhua English.news.cn
The overall fine weather this week is prone to strong convective weather in the afternoon

On the morning of the 12th, the sky was still blue and white clouds, but at noon, there were dark clouds and it rained, which caught my friends who didn’t have an umbrella when they went out by surprise. The weather is fine this week, and strong convective weather is likely to occur in the afternoon. We remind everyone to pay attention to the latest weather forecast and prepare rain gear when going out. This weekend, there will be light to moderate rain in Xi’an.

It is expected that from the 13th to the 16th, Xi’an will be dominated by sunny to cloudy weather, with the highest temperature rising to 35°C, and strong convective weather is likely to occur in the afternoon. In the later period, the cloud cover increased from the 17th to the 18th. Among them, there were showers or light rain on the 17th, and the precipitation was more obvious on the 18th. There was light to moderate rain in the city and heavy rain in some parts of the southern mountainous area. There will be light rain or showers on the 19th, and cloudy weather will prevail from the 20th to the 25th.

In terms of environmental meteorology, the atmospheric diffusion conditions are better this week. From the 13th to the 16th, there are fewer clouds and higher temperatures. The meteorological conditions in the afternoon can easily lead to the occurrence of ozone pollution.

The meteorological department reminded that there will be precipitation in Xi’an from the 17th to the 18th, and it is necessary to strengthen the prevention of local strong convective weather, rationally arrange agricultural production, and advance wheat harvesting and summer sowing in a scientific and orderly manner. At present, the wheat harvest in the whole city is coming to an end. Due to geographical location, planting varieties and other reasons, the north of the Weihe River matures later, and the harvest is slightly later. It is recommended to take advantage of the fine weather to advance the wheat harvest in a scientific and orderly manner. (Reporter Wang Haipeng, intern Cheng Jing)

