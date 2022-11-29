On November 28, the reporter learned from a press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic in Taiyuan that after a 9-day period of temporary silent management in the region, especially in the past 3 days, the situation of epidemic prevention and control in Taiyuan has generally stabilized For the better.

This round of the epidemic is the one with the strongest impact, the most complicated situation, and the most difficult to deal with in the past three years. As of 24:00 on November 27, Taiyuan City has reported a total of 2,785 positive infections in this round of the epidemic, of which 487 were found in the society. They were all screened in isolation places, high-risk areas or key personnel of closed-loop management. A total of 130 cases were cured and discharged, and 73 cases were discharged from medical observation.

At present, the positive results of mixed tubes in the city have dropped sharply, and the number of detected samples in the social area has stabilized after a sharp rise, from 57 tubes at the peak to 11 tubes on the 26th. The sampling result on the 27th is currently 5 tubes mixed in the social area. Positive; Yingze District, Jiancaoping District, and Jinyuan District have basically cleared the social situation for 3 consecutive days, the number of new cases is small, the chain is clear, and the risk is controllable; Xiaodian District, Xinghualing District, and Wanbailin District social The surface detection continued to decline, and the situation stabilized and improved.

In view of the current positive situation of the epidemic situation and the overall controllable situation, according to the research and judgment of experts from the province and Taiyuan City, the quiet management of Yingze District and Jiancaoping District will be lifted in an orderly manner from 0:00 on November 28, and other areas will be gradually controlled according to the effectiveness of epidemic prevention and control. open. After the silence is lifted, the order of production and living in the area will be restored in an orderly manner, restaurants will be opened in an orderly manner, and dine-in meals will not be provided for the time being; open scenic spots will be open with limited traffic; non-essential places will not be open for the time being; enterprises will strictly implement the reporting procedures for returning to work, in line with management Conditional industrial enterprises, key projects, and construction sites can be closed-loop construction and production and operation after approval by the competent industry department; social vehicles can pass through the area normally; Basic people’s livelihood service places such as restaurants, vegetable and fruit stores, and convenience stores are open with limited traffic.

Relieving tranquility is not the same as releasing defenses, and letting go is not the same as relaxing. With the gradual liberalization of society and the increase in personnel mobility and gathering, the risk of a rebound of the epidemic cannot be ignored. To this end, it is necessary to strengthen the border management of areas where the silence has been lifted and where the silence has not been lifted, and non-essential movement across areas is not necessary, and valid certificates or passes are required when moving; people’s livelihood security and material supply practitioners maintain “two points and one line” management measures; Nucleic acid testing for employees in key industries is “tested once a day”, and residents are “tested once every three days”; public places must strictly implement the “four elements” of epidemic prevention and control, including temperature measurement, scanning codes, verification, wearing masks, and environmental ventilation and disinfection. Anti-epidemic requirements , The nucleic acid certificate must be tested for a negative certificate within 48 hours.

Recently, the national epidemic situation has shown a trend of widespread distribution and local outbreaks, showing the characteristics of multiple points, wide lines and long lines, multi-chain transmission, and coexistence of multiple strains. In the three urban areas of Xinghualing District and Wanbolin District, the social positive cases should be dealt with as soon as possible, and strive to realize the social zero as soon as possible, and lift the regional silence as soon as possible; pay close attention to the delineated 449 high-risk areas. It is also necessary to ensure the basic life and medical needs of special groups such as the elderly, the weak, the sick, the disabled and pregnant; strictly implement the quarantine information registration of returning (arriving) personnel and the nucleic acid testing on arrival, and implement classified management relying on the “three-color logo”; further strengthen the expert team, The construction of nucleic acid testing team and professional flow transfer team, the Xiaohe Industrial Park shelter hospital and Yangqu shelter hospital were completed before the end of the month, with 13,000 reserved beds; the laboratory testing capacity reached 600,000 tubes, in order to enhance the ability to deal with large-scale epidemics tenacity.

Source: Shanxi Daily

