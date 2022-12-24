Pharmacy owner hands out free ibuprofen for 7 days

He said that as long as there is stock, he will continue to distribute it to those who need it. Connection: Some community hospitals in Changsha distribute antipyretics for free

Residents nearby come to the pharmacy to pick up and buy medicines.

Huasheng Online, December 23, at the entrance of the pharmacy, a girl of eighteen or nineteen was shivering under the sun because she was unwell, with a look of ready to cry. She said she had a fever, and went to several pharmacies but couldn’t buy anti-fever medicine. Wrap yourself tightly, and say that you will not enter the store when it is sunny, for fear of infection… On December 16, watching the scene in front of him, Chen Kai decided to do his best to help those in need.

Disassemble the medicine and give it to those in need for free

As the number of patients infected with the new coronavirus increases, many infected patients have symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, and limb weakness. Ibuprofen, which has the functions of relieving pain and reducing fever, has become a situation where “one medicine is hard to find”. Many residents have misconceptions about buying medicines, and feel that it is safe to stock up on more. In fact, many infected people can successfully reduce their fever by taking two or three pills of antipyretics. It is completely unnecessary to hoard a large number of medicines, which makes it difficult for others to buy medicines.

Chen Kai saw it in his eyes and was anxious in his heart. “I heard that many people went to many pharmacies and couldn’t buy medicines. In order to prevent medical resources from being hoarded and wasted, I think it doesn’t matter if I earn less. I disassemble the medicines and give them to those in need for free.”

“No queuing, no gathering, no consumption threshold, please wear a mask when entering the store, and get it for free!” On December 17, after he posted a notice in the customer WeChat group of Minyue Pharmacy, he came to the pharmacy to collect ibuprofen. The population is increasing day by day. In order to reduce the queuing and gathering of residents and ensure that people come at any time and medicines are available at any time, Chen Kai and the staff of the pharmacy work from 8 o’clock to 22 o’clock every day, and they are so busy that they “do not touch the ground”.

“As long as there is medicine in the future, it will continue to be distributed for free”

Working in a pharmacy, contact with the virus is unavoidable. In just a few days, the employees have been “recruited” to go home and rest. Chen Kai and his wife Deng Tingfang took precautions and stayed in the store. “I’m tired and want to rest, but I’m afraid that some people will not be able to get the medicine in a hurry.” In addition to distributing free ibuprofen, the store sells cold medicines, thermometers and other anti-epidemic supplies to residents at the purchase price.

“The purchase price of many medicines has risen now. At this time, we are embarrassed to increase the price, so we simply sell them to those in need at the purchase price.” Deng Tingfang said with a smile. She does not want to consider whether to make money or not at special times, but only wants to do her best. Efforts to alleviate residents’ emergency medication needs, “this is also our responsibility.”

In the past 7 days, many residents living nearby have received free ibuprofen. “I have sent out more than 7,000 tablets of ibuprofen, and I haven’t had time to check the details yet.” Deng Tingfang told reporters that as long as there are stocks, they will continue to be given away for free. “As long as everyone works together, the ‘epidemic’ will soon disappear. of spring.”

■All media reporter Zhang Yangyin

Link

Some community hospitals in Changsha distribute antipyretics for free

On December 23, fever patients who came to the fever clinic of Wangluyuan Health Service Center in Kaifu District found that if the doctor really needed to use antipyretics according to the indications, they could receive 4 antipyretics per person for free. The staff of the Wangluyuan Health Service Center stated that the antipyretics are limited to more than 150 pills per day, on a first-come, first-served basis, and are only provided to fever patients themselves to relieve urgent needs.

Recently, with the increase of fever patients, it is difficult to buy some antipyretic drugs on the market. Many community health service centers in Changsha have begun to provide patients with related drugs free of charge.