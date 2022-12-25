A fire broke out inside an apartment, for reasons yet to be ascertained, around 10.30 pm on Saturday 24 December in Udine, in via Annibale Commessatti, a side street of viale Leonardo Da Vinci.

On site, alerted by some neighbors, the firefighters intervened promptly to put out the flames and make the area safe.

There was no one at home. The owners were later traced. No people were injured or intoxicated.