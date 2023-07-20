Home » The owners of Spartak Trnava and Cinemax cinemas are also venturing into real estate. Almost 200 apartments will be built in Košice
The owners of Spartak Trnava and Cinemax cinemas are also venturing into real estate. Almost 200 apartments will be built in Košice

The real estate business recently also attracted the Drobný family, which grew up in the cinema business and later invested in football.
He wants to build two apartment buildings with almost 200 apartments next to the Business Centrum Tesla office complex in Košice.
The next project is thus changing from an office to apartments.

After the significant expansion of working from home due to covid, many developers are redrawing their office projects for apartments, which are missing more on the market. And many entrepreneurs who have made a lot of money in other businesses want to use part of their financial reserves in their real estate branches as well. Both of these trends are combined in the new Košice housing project Rezidencia Tesla.

It is to be built in the premises of the Tesla business center in Košice on Moldavska cesta, where Deutsche Telekom is also headquartered with two thousand employees. They want to build it on areas where other offices were expected in the past.

The project is being prepared by Rezidencia Tesla, which is majority controlled by the Drobný family from Bratislava through CF Developments. It also owns the largest domestic network of Cinemax cinemas and is also the largest co-owner of football club Spartak Trnava.

Drobní want to build right next to the buildings of the Košice office center

