The PA opens its doors: AgID appointments for the Open Gov Week

Also this year the Agency for digital Italy participates in theOpen Gov Weekthe international event that takes place from 8 to 12 May and supports the values ​​of transparency, integrity, civic participation and the promotion of fundamental rights, as well as the accountability of governments towards citizens.

The event, which collects the legacy of Open Administration Weekborn in Italy in 2017, involves the participation of over 70 countries and is divided into five days, during which meetings, consultations, seminars and public debates will take place, focus groupcivic monitoring activities, webinar, hackathonpublication of dataset in open format e reportpresentation of new sites and services on line and other initiatives that aim to present the strategies and operational tools to citizens and public administrations to implement the principles of open government.

For the occasion, AgID organized two freely accessible webinars. The first, entitled Widespread training for those responsible for the digital transition of the PA, is made in collaboration with Formez PA and will take place on 9 May, from 10.00 to 11.30. During the meeting, the training activities put in place by the two bodies over the last few years will be discussed in relation to the topics of digital transformation, in particular those more closely linked to the three-year plan for information technology in the PA.

The second appointment on the calendar, however, concerns digital citizenship rights, and is scheduled for May 10, from 12.00 to 13.00. During the webinar, AgID will illustrate the concept of digital citizenship and the digital rights of citizens and businesses, presenting the guide created last year and providing useful information on how to protect them through the Digital Ombudsman.

How to sign up

Both webinars will take place online through the Microsoft Teams platform and each have a maximum of one thousand participants. Here are the links to register:

– Widespread training for those responsible for the digital transition of the PA

– The rights of digital citizenship.