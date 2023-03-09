From March 6 to 30, the Pacific Scientific Expedition 2023 Gulf of Tribugá-Cabo Corrientes takes place, a scientific journey that will bring together 42 expedition members from 10 institutions over the next 24 days, who will be carrying out 12 research projects framed in the Pacific Program of the Plan National Marine Scientific Expeditions.

The central purpose of this program is to contribute to social awareness and promote the appreciation of this territory, which is considered internationally as a reference point for biodiversity.

On April 29, 1783, the Botanical Expedition led by José Celestino Mutis began. Even after almost three centuries, much of Colombia’s natural wealth and biodiversity continues to be discovered.

Due to its location, it is also a strategic area for the nesting of whales and sea turtles.

It is made up of pelagic environments, rocky reefs, coral reefs, muddy bottoms, estuaries, mangrove forests, beaches, and rivers.

Among the activities that will be carried out are sampling activities on the ocean bed, through monitoring by diving, small boats, in addition to exploring the mangrove forests, study of traditional fishing techniques, as well as workshops and meetings with the communities.

Among the entities participating in the expedition are the National Navy, the Agustín Codazzi Geographic Institute, National Natural Parks of Colombia, Codechoco, the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development, among others.

The 2023 Pacific Scientific Expedition of the Colombian Ocean Commission, in which the Agustín Codazzi Geographic Institute – IGAC participates with three of its researchers, seeks to investigate the Colombian marine and coastal territory. The IGAC expedition members will work on research projects framed in the Pacific Program of the National Plan for Marine Scientific Expeditions, which contributes to comprehensive scientific knowledge in the analysis of mangroves in the area and stilt houses (the oldest ecological houses in America). .

“IGAC joins this initiative to contribute to the advancement of science in Colombia and to continue strengthening its commitment to the territorial development of the country. The research projects will be carried out through a cooperation model that integrates the scientific and institutional capacities of the defense, environment, academic and productive sectors, with the traditional knowledge of the local community”, explained Johan Avendaño, director of Research and Prospective of the IGAC.

The financing provided by the commission included expenses associated with the deployment of small research vessels, equipment for common use, per diems for researchers, as well as items destined for the promotion of publications and content generation in spaces of academic circulation.