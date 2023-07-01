The painters of reality are back – Vicenza

Vicenza – It’s time for rediscoveries in Asiago. After exposure to Stoppedarrives in the beautiful Venetian town at the Le Carceri Museum from 28 June to 1 October 2023 the exhibition The Painters of Reality. Between ancient and modernan exhibition curated by Vittorio Sgarbi with Beatrice Avanzi and Daniela Ferrari, who has the ambition to re-read a particular season of post-war Italian art through over seventy pictorial works by a group of artists who challenged modernism to focus on figurative art. On display we find the creations of the founders of the movement – Gregory Sciltian, Peter Annigoni, Xavier Good and Antonio Good and their early followers Alfredo Serri, Giovanni Acci and Carlo Guarnieri– compared with Giorgio de Chirico and with works by ancient artists, mainly from the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries, Caravaggesque and Baroque, who were a source of inspiration and model for the four signatories of the manifesto.



In the 1947 proclamation the four painters wrote “We recreate the art of the illusion of reality, eternal and very ancient seed of the figurative arts. We do not lend ourselves to any return, we simply continue to carry out the mission of true painting. […] Well before we met, each of us had deeply felt the need to seek in nature the common thread that would allow us to find ourselves in the labyrinth of schools that have multiplied in the last half century”

The “Modern Painters of Reality” were disapproved by most of the Italian critics who accused them of traditionalism and of expressing “an empty seventeenth-century virtuosity far from the poetics of realism”.

In truth what moved them was the desire to give shape to a rebirth of painting, not a mere stylistic exercise. A formal rebirth that corresponded to an equal desire, a hope, a wish for a rebirth for humanity that had the ambition to go beyond the destruction, deprivation and suffering caused by the world conflict.

The Asiago exhibition allows you to deepen your research on the artists who took part in the movement of “Modern Painters of Reality” and to reconstruct their parable within the history of Italian art of the twentieth century. If it is true that the heterogeneity of the positions of the individual participants and the vis polemic that animated them did not help to continue the experience of this group – which indeed was short-lived – today these modern realists demonstrate great strength and seem to anticipate the return to a poetics that finds a renewed lifeblood and an aesthetic desire for beauty in the public of contemporary spectators.

