The Palestinian president warns: We will never leave our land and we will resist until the end

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas affirmed today that the Palestinians will never leave their territory and will resist to the end Israel’s attempts to forcibly relocate the population of Gaza to Egypt, in the midst of the current war in the enclave. Palestinian.

“We will never leave, we will never leave our lands (…) And we will resist until the end,” Abbas concluded in his speech at the Peace Summit taking place today in the so-called New Administrative Capital of Egypt, east of Cairo, to seek a solution to end the war between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas.

Abbas pointed out that the Palestinian National Authority that he presides is the “only entity” that represents the Palestinians and that the only solution for the region is the creation of two states in the former Palestine with east Jerusalem as the capital of the Palestinian state.

The Palestinian leader deplored the “murder of civilians on both sides” and called for the “release of hostages on both sides.”

The Egyptian president, Abdel Fattah al Sisi, has also referred to these Israeli plans.

In his opening speech, the host of the summit warned that, with its offensive against Hamas, Israel intends to displace the Palestinians to the Egyptian Sinai Peninsula, a red line that neither his country nor his government are willing to accept.

Al Sisi has urged the participants in the meeting to establish a roadmap so that aid to Gaza continues to flow through the Rafah crossing and the “humanitarian crisis” in the Palestinian enclave ends, through “safe” access. and sustainable.”

He noted that attendees are meeting today to “come up with a roadmap with the goal of ending the humanitarian crisis and beginning to activate the flow of aid to the Gaza Strip” through “safe and sustainable” access.

The Rafah crossing was finally opened today for the entry of 20 humanitarian aid trucks into the Palestinian enclave, under siege by the Israeli Army as punishment for the Gazan population after the terrorist attack by the Islamist group Hamas against the Jewish State on December 7. October.

Guterres says Gaza needs continued aid and ceasefire

For the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, the population in the Gaza Strip needs a “commitment to much more”, a ceasefire, and a “continued delivery of aid on the scale that is needed” after the entry of only twenty trucks through the Rafah crossing.

“A convoy of 20 trucks from the Egyptian Red Crescent is moving today. But the people of Gaza need a commitment to much, much more, a continued delivery of aid to Gaza on the scale that is needed. “We are working tirelessly with all parties to achieve this,” he indicated in his speech at the Peace Summit.

Abdullah of Jordan: an Arab life is worth the same as an Israeli one

King Abadalah II of Jordan has also taken the floor, demanding that Western countries that support Israel understand once and for all that an Arab life is not worth less than an Israeli one, and that their silence in the face of “the savagery” of attacking civilians is not contributes to peace.

The monarch, one of the main mediators in the region and whose country recognizes Israel, spoke in a harsh tone and directly in English before those attending the Summit “because his message went directly to the world,” and in that sense he urged the international community “to accept that there is no military solution for Israel’s security”, only peace and “the two-state solution” in former Palestine.

Sánchez calls to “protect all civilians” from the conflict

Along the same lines, the acting president of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, emphasized today the “need” of the international community to “protect all civilians” involved in the conflict, both Palestinians and Israelis.

“We have to protect all civilians. I repeat. What we have to do is protect all civilians. The hostages must be freed and returned to their families and those suffering the horror in Gaza. And the only way to achieve it is with more help,” the president said in English.

Before representatives of 34 countries and international institutions from around the world, Sánchez warned about the “fragility” of the situation and urged the international community to understand that “it cannot postpone” finding a solution to this crisis “from its roots.” .

Sánchez, who traveled to Egypt accompanied by his Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, also affirmed before a large representation of Arab countries the condemnation of Spain and the European Union “of all enmity against Israel” and recognized his right to defense ” according to international laws.”

Guterres, Michel, Borrell and Sánchez meet in Cairo

Before the official opening of the summit, the Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, the head of EU Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, and the acting President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez had a previous meeting.

Sánchez went to Cairo last night, to participate together with representatives from 34 countries in the meeting, an unprecedented diplomatic forum to seek a humanitarian solution to the Gaza crisis and address the situation of the “Palestinian question.” With EFE

