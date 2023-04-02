The tradition of the Palmeros, declared Intangible Heritage of Humanity by Unesco, dates back to 1776, when a yellow fever plague attacked the population of Chacao.

To kick off the month of April, the Palmeros de chacao They made the traditional descent from the Waraira Repano National Park, in Caracas, carrying hundreds of palms that will be blessed this Palm Sunday.

In Ávila, Monsignor Baltazar Cardenal Porras Cardozo, Archbishop of Caracas, awaited the arrival of the dozens of people who participated in the religious activity, to bless the palm growers, who year after year are in charge of searching for the palms that They are used in Holy Week.

“It is a beautiful tradition with which the Semana Mayor begins, although it really began yesterday with the Friday of Dolores. This tradition of the Palmeros de Chacao has a deep human, spiritual, and theological meaning, which is the sharing of faith”, the Cardinal commented during the descent.

Caracas tradition

The tradition of the Palmeros, declared Intangible Heritage of Humanity by Unesco, dates back to 1776, when a yellow fever plague attacked the population of Chacao.

It was the parish priest José Antonio Mohedano, who promised that before each Holy Week the faithful of the community would look for royal palms to evoke the biblical passage of Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem.

Since that year, the palm trees go up to El Ávila on Fridays of the council to look for the palm that will be delivered to the parish priests and the Caracas community on Palm Sunday.

On the other hand, Father Armelim De Sousa, Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Caracas and Parish Priest of the Basilica of Santa Teresa and Santa Ana, reported that the midnight masses of Holy Wednesday in the Basilica will resume, a tradition that was paralyzed by the covid 19 pandemic.

For his part, the mayor of Chacao Gustavo Duque, said that “The blessed palm tree will arrive in Caracas homes on Palm Sunday, like every year on the eve of Holy Week, thanks to our Palmeros de Chacao who came down this Saturday from the Avila”.

The blessed palm will arrive in Caracas homes on Palm Sunday, like every year on the eve of Holy Week, thanks to our Palmeros de Chacao who came down from Ávila this Saturday. Here we go on the tour, neighbors and visitors, to the San José church. pic.twitter.com/c6mqKK7KoJ — Gustavo Duque Sáez (@duquegustavoS) April 1, 2023

