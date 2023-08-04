The Panama Canal’s Desperate Search for Water to Avoid Disaster

Panama Canal Faces Water Crisis Due to Climate Change and El Niño Phenomenon

Panama City, Panama – The Panama Canal, one of the world‘s most crucial waterways, is facing a desperate water shortage caused by climate change and the El Niño phenomenon. The lack of rainfall has threatened to dry up the canal, which is responsible for moving almost 6% of global maritime trade.

Canal administrator Ricaurte Vásquez expressed concern over the canal’s reliance on freshwater while other maritime routes, such as the Suez Canal, utilize seawater. Vásquez emphasized the need to find solutions to ensure the canal’s continued relevance in international trade. Without adaptation, he warned, the canal could face dire consequences.

The canal has already resorted to restricting the draft of ships passing through, resulting in an estimated loss of $200 million in income for 2024. The canal’s projected income for this year is $4.9 billion. Vásquez described the severity of the crisis as atypical and acknowledged the need for significant operating restrictions until September 30 next year.

Previously, ships were allowed a draft of 45 feet, but due to the water shortage, it has been reduced to 43 feet. As a result, ships have had to pass through with less cargo, significantly impacting the operations of the canal. The canal currently serves an average of 32 ships each day, down from 40 in 2022. Each ship requires 200 million liters of water, which is released into the sea.

Since its inauguration in 1914, over a million ships have crossed the Panama Canal, with major users including the United States, China, Japan, and Chile. To cope with reduced draft limits, some merchant ships have been unloading containers in the Pacific port of Balboa and reloading them in Colón on the Caribbean side. The containers are then transported by rail, resulting in delays but not necessarily higher costs for shipping companies.

Vásquez highlighted the case of the merchant ship “Ever Max” with a Singapore flag, which recently set a record by crossing the canal with 17,000 containers. Despite paying $1.5 million in tolls, the ship’s successful journey showcases the potential for alternative routes.

The scarcity of water also affects the canal’s ecosystem and water supply to three cities, including Panama City. The rise in salinity due to reduced fresh water intake has become a significant concern.

While the idea of using seawater to mitigate water shortages has been ruled out due to the region’s rocky terrain and mountain range, Vásquez remains optimistic about finding solutions in the long term. He stressed the urgency of the situation and the potential risk of losing customers to alternative routes.

In conclusion, the Panama Canal is mired in a water crisis caused by climate change and the El Niño phenomenon. Drastic measures have been taken, such as restricting ship drafts, which will have substantial financial implications for the canal. The search for sustainable solutions remains a top priority to preserve the canal’s importance in global trade.

