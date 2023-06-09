The panel van that collided with a jeep overturned in Sakarya – Current News

Chicken, Kirkpinar Tepebasi Neighborhood Martyr Cevdet Koc Street occurred on. According to the information obtained, the management of MK (45) Jeep with 54 AEN 296 plates while maneuvering on the street with KG, which was going in the direction of Sapanca. 54 D 4663 plate van collided. With the violence of the collision, the panel van fell to the side of the road. Health, police and fire crews were dispatched to the region upon the news of the issue.

Panelvan driver KG, who was injured by the medical teams who reached the scene, and 2 people named VY, who were in the vehicle as passengers, after the first interventions in the region. Sapanca District State Hospital removed. Police launched an investigation into the accident.

