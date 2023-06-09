Home » The panel van that collided with a jeep overturned in Sakarya – Current News
News

The panel van that collided with a jeep overturned in Sakarya – Current News

by admin
The panel van that collided with a jeep overturned in Sakarya – Current News

Chicken, Kirkpinar Tepebasi Neighborhood Martyr Cevdet Koc Street occurred on. According to the information obtained, the management of MK (45) Jeep with 54 AEN 296 plates while maneuvering on the street with KG, which was going in the direction of Sapanca. 54 D 4663 plate van collided. With the violence of the collision, the panel van fell to the side of the road. Health, police and fire crews were dispatched to the region upon the news of the issue.

Panelvan driver KG, who was injured by the medical teams who reached the scene, and 2 people named VY, who were in the vehicle as passengers, after the first interventions in the region. Sapanca District State Hospital removed. Police launched an investigation into the accident.

Click for Other Current News

See also  The Russians struck an ammonia pipeline in the Kharkiv region. There was a leak of a chemical substance - ammonia

You may also like

The Minister of Agriculture receives an appeal from...

The search continues for Wilson, a key in...

Ultralight plane on take-off crashes into car –...

The Ifrane Declaration on “the values ​​of education...

Arlis Milan Mosquera, writer and condo educator

Assemini ballot: polling stations set up, voting on...

U.S. Republicans oppose Trump’s indictment… “Serious injustice” “shameless...

The UN sent a positive message to the...

Champions League: Manchester City – Inter LIVE e...

The extermination of Lidice: The logic of terror...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy