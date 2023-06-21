The Paraguayan band Ripe Banana Skins will accompany Vela Puerca at Arena SND

On the return of the Uruguayan band La Vela Puerca, on August 19 at Arena SND, the Paraguayan group Ripe Banana Skins will accompany him in the recital to break the ice of the night and present his best songs.

Ripe Banana Skins, with 20 years on the national scene, in addition to winning an award for movie song, will present their best repertoire to the delight of the audience present.

The Uruguayans debuted on December 24, 1995, on the sidewalk of a bar located in the Montevidean neighborhood where most of its members lived. That show was recorded on a cassette and the recording was submitted to the popular Generación 95 band contest. The first prize obtained earned them recording their debut album.

From then on, the band did not stop their exponential growth, which quickly made them one of the most popular artists in the Río de la Plata and touring continuously throughout the Americas and Europe.



Today sees La Vela Puerca as one of the Uruguayan artists with the greatest international projection, at the same time that it finds them presenting “Discopático”, their new album, on an extensive tour that will take them to Europe and the Americas.

MILESTONES:

First Uruguayan artist to play solo at the Teatro de Verano and at the Velódromo Municipal de Montevideo. Sold Out shows at the Centenario Stadium (Montevideo), Luna Park, Ferro Stadium, Atlanta Stadium (Buenos Aires), Plaza Condesa and Lunario (Mexico City), almost 400 shows in Germany, dozens of tours throughout the Americas and Europe. More than 1000 shows in total.

Ticket prices and purchase

Tickets are available at all Ticketea points and through the website www.ticketea.com.py with costs from Gs. 150,000.

