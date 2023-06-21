The parent company involved in the “Mouse Head and Duck Neck” operation of more than 700 university canteens provides food for Foxconn. The total revenue is close to that of “Haidilao” | Mouse Head and Duck Neck

[VoiceofHopeJune192023](Comprehensive report by our reporter Li Hui) The “rat head and duck neck” incident continues to spread, and the parent company Shenzhen Zhongkuai Logistics Service Co., Ltd. There are more than 700 canteens in colleges and universities, and more than 100 canteens in hospitals, government agencies, middle schools, and enterprises, which serve Foxconn. The total revenue is close to that of Haidilao.

Lu media “Dongfang.com” reported on the 19th that the school involved, Jiangxi Industrial Vocational and Technical College, had terminated the contract with the canteen supplier Jiangxi Zhongkuai Logistics Service Co., Ltd. (Jiangxi Zhongkuai for short). However, Jiangxi Zhongkuai is still responsible for the operation of canteens in many Jiangxi universities.

The parent company of Jiangxi Zhongkuai is Shenzhen Zhongkuai Catering Group Co., Ltd. According to public information, Zhongkuai Catering Group was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Shenzhen. It is a professional comprehensive group meal service provider integrating catering services for universities, middle schools, hospitals, enterprises, institutions and office buildings. It has directly invested in at least 24 local “Zhongkuai Catering” enterprises in multiple provinces and cities in China, and operates more than 700 university canteen projects, with an annual revenue that is close to that of Haidilao. Among them are some 985 universities, such as Graduate School of Tsinghua University, Beijing Normal University, Tianjin University, Fudan University, Zhejiang University, etc., and they also contracted Foxconn’s canteen. Henan Zhongkuai, a subsidiary of its subsidiary, simply transferred its registered address to Foxconn’s No. 3 factory building in 2016.

In 2020, a number of land media conducted an exclusive interview with Li Pingjin, the founder of Zhongkuai Catering Group. Li Pingjin said that Zhongkuai’s catering business covers many provinces and municipalities across the country, with 20,000 employees and an average annual expansion rate of 30%. Li Pingjin explained that the reasons for its rapid development are: integrity management, service awareness, high quality and low price.

After the CCP’s conclusion on Rat Head, the relevant staff of Jiangxi Industrial Vocational and Technical College of the school involved told the media, “He (referring to Zhongkuai Catering) does not manage well, but it does not mean that we do not manage well here.” The management of the canteen is “very strict.” “To be honest, if there is a problem with the student canteen, the school is the most nervous, and we don’t want students’ safety and health to have problems.”

However, on June 1, after the students of the school found a mouse head in the dinner plate, which aroused public attention, on the evening of June 3, the official Weibo of Jiangxi Industrial Vocational and Technical College issued a report in response to the incident, saying that the student in question had At the time of the incident, the students were invited to compare the “foreign objects” and confirmed that the “foreign objects” were duck necks and normal food. The student had made a written explanation on the spot to clarify the content of the video.

However, the incident did not subside, but instead triggered anger and ridicule in public opinion.

Subsequently, the Jiangxi Provincial Department of Education, the Provincial Public Security Department, the Provincial State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, and the Provincial Market Supervision Administration established a joint investigation team, and released the investigation results on June 17, stating that the conclusion that the “foreign object is a duck neck” was wrong.

The difference between the mouse head and the duck neck can be seen with the naked eye. “A simple matter like this needs to be alarmed to the provincial department to figure it out. What does this mean?” Some netizens pointed out that the CCP has issued “stability maintenance” orders from the top to the bottom. He was afraid that admitting that there were rat heads in the meal would cause a storm that would not be calmed down. “It shows that the CCP, from top to bottom, lacks confidence in social stability.”

Editor in charge: Lin Li

All rights reserved by Sound of Hope, without the written permission of Sound of Hope, no reprinting is allowed, and offenders will be prosecuted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

