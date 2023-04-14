We receive and publish below the intervention of the lawyer and former senator of the Republic Simone Pillon on the Parenting Plan.

The form “Cartabia” has introduced numerous interesting innovations in the family process, giving space to institutes and procedures already in use in many Western countries, including, for example, the Family Court, and has strengthened the specialization of the judge and of the professional figures in charge of taking care of the family in times of crisis. Among these we remember in particular the family mediator, finally recognized professionally and procedurally by the new art. and the family coordinator, a professional figure created by the ingenuity of the American researcher Debra Carter, widespread in the United States and Canada and employed when situations of high conflict arise such as to make parenting unmediable and otherwise manageable. Parents, lawyers, judges, consultants, mediators, curators, coordinators, social workers and all the other specialized figures who will take care of the injured family will also be able to benefit from a very precious tool, which the reform has introduced from scratch, borrowing it from experience of many Western countries: the parental plan, provided by theart. 473 bis.12 last paragraph CPC

The idea is simple: to help the two parents focus not so much on the reasons for disagreement or on mutual claims, but more on the concrete daily needs of their children, with particular reference to home, school, friends, holidays, educational extracurricular, all things that should normally remain unchanged or almost unchanged before and after the separation. Foreign experience comforts us in finding that the parenting plan, if properly used, leads to a collapse of the conflict between the parties and helps mom and dad in their parental commitment by avoiding useless disputes. Mothers, who often bear most of the care tasks, will find that they can be helped by their ex partner in the concrete management of their children, in accompanying them to and from school, the gym, football, dance, music , the catechism etc etc.

In the same way the fathers, who traditionally bear the purely economic obligation, will in turn be happy to find themselves more involved in the life of their children, meeting them much more often than the usual two afternoons a week and giving concrete meaning to their contribution thanks to the desirable breakdown by expenditure items. So dad will take his son to football, and he will wait for him to enjoy training, and it won’t be a problem to pay the tuition fee to the football club, and the same with his daughter to take to dance, or maybe she too to football as is the custom today…

That’s why the reform provides that the parenting plan is also presented in the case of judicial separation. The two contenders will thus discover that their proposals on the growth and education of their children will not be so different, given that both parents, albeit turned on by mutual animosity, always have the good of their children at heart.

The more detailed a parenting plan is, the easier it will be for lawyers, mediators or judges to find points of contact between the two menàge proposals, thus helping the parties to reconcile. The best parenting plans will also contain specific clauses aimed at regulating the procedure for reviewing and modifying the plan itself, preventing secondary conflict, linked to appeals for changing the conditions of custody and management of the offspring. The role of the lawyers, in this case, will no longer be that of supporting the case in court but that of helping their clients in the amicable procedure of drafting the new parenting plan, taking into account the changed needs of the offspring and helping the separated family to avoid other grounds for conflict. The most skilled professionals will thus know how to use the tools made available to them, preventing confrontation in court and the detriment of those parental relationships which, by their nature and in the best interests of minors, deserve to be left as intact and pervious as possible.

Hopefully, with this contribution and with i models attached here (download the PDFs at the bottom), to offer family law practitioners a tool to bring peace where there should never be war. I think the satisfaction of seeing smiling children even after their parents are separated is worth all our commitment as professionals.

Enjoy the reading!

Parenting Plan Guide (Simone Pillon)



Parenting plan checklist (Simone Pillon)

