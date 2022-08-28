MIAN. Could an “open letter” from Fr Maurizio Dassié to President Draghi be missing? Many expected it in Miane, as well as in Combai, Campea and Farrò, where Don Maurizio is also parish priest. The tones are respectful, but harsh. “You, without desiring it and asking for it, are the first Catholic laymen to become a” saint “in a short time and still alive – the reverend ironizes -, not through the bureaucratic process of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, but by the will of a considerable part of the people who expressed themselves through the Word of their representatives married to the so-called Parliament of the Italian Republic ”. The letter is entrusted to the parish sheet distributed from week to week, the tirade is five pages long. “You are like a” holy picture “waved by thousands or millions of arms as the devotees of the Madonna of Lourdes or Padre Pio do”.

Dassié remembers the saying “after the feast deceived the saint”, which in the jargon of politicians means: “disposable”. «Do not be sad – the priest passes to consolation -. “Disposable” is part of the neoliberal anthropology to which, it seems to me, you too adhere. I, on the other hand, fight it ». As a priest, Fr Maurizio acknowledges the “old-fashioned Catholic” Draghi to practice a severe and consistent family morality, but – he notes – this behavior “deviates from the double morality so loved by the majority of Catholics in our country and their “trainers”. Catholics so devoted that, instead, they keep for themselves and perhaps for their friends, a harem or haremino or haremuccio ».

And speaking of double ethics, the parish priest evokes that mafia: «Many mafia are devoted and declared Catholics. They too keep “holy cards”. And they are the only ones who use or used to organize processions of saints and madonnas, who with great gratitude bowed before them sitting on the terrace of the house in perennial gratitude for the banknotes stuck to their images. This no longer happens. Are the banknotes missing or are there no more mafia members? ». The priest then enters into the merits of the fall of the Draghi government by indicating the name and surname of those who caused the crisis in the name of representative democracy. “I can’t tell you, however – Dassié immediately points out to Draghi – whether you are also representative of an ethical, political and social conception based on the Constitution or only on the mathematical sum of the voters”.

And then a question. «I ask myself: is it dignified and respectful for us to call politicians who have collected high percentages of absence from Parliament at full salaries” decent people “? And what honor can those politicians have who pass laws which they then deny or want to abolish? Mr. President, I ask you: is there anything else besides dragonism? I do not know. But the Italians always remain ». The parish priest of Miane is known for his commitment to the custody of creation (therefore opposed to pesticides) and peace. He concludes the letter to the premier with a harsh criticism of the arms trade: «Mr. President, I have read that your majority recently approved a Brussels directive on VAT exemption for military supplies to EU countries. The news is one that deserves tons of ink. Instead, almost dead silence. After the favorable opinions of the Commissions in the Chamber, the Finance Commission of the Senate approved a decree that provides for the sale of arms and armaments within the EU without paying VAT. But the non-profit organizations – the priest objects – that buy basic necessities for the disadvantaged, the poor, emigrants and war displaced people continue to pay VAT. It’s right? For me and for Catholics who are not faded and moldy photocopies, no. This indicates militarism, servility and indifference towards the poor ».