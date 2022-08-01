The woman says she reported the unpleasant incidents to the police, without obtaining a solution to the problem: “What did it cost to take two portable toilets from the Municipality? Who knows what the mayor Stefano Cesa thinks “

Borgo Valbelluna. The playground near the Ater houses of Villa di Villa taken with a public toilet. The complaint comes from a resident in the complex, who on Saturday saw some people do their business in the green area on several occasions.

The village festival is taking place nearby, but no bathrooms have been placed to serve the customers, continues the woman. “A shame no longer being able to stay on the terrace of the house,” writes the lady, tired of seeing men peeing on the lawn in front of the windows of her home. “What did it cost to take two portable toilets from the City?” Who knows what the mayor Stefano Cesa thinks about it ». The woman says she reported the unpleasant episodes to the police, without obtaining a solution to the problem.

“The bathrooms have never been installed for the Villa di Villa festival, nor for other village festivals,” replies Mayor Cesa. “The bars are open, for physiological needs they can be used.”

Cesa remembers that Villa di Villa is a small village festival, «and the behavior of those who use a park to do their business is really unfortunate. It puts a bad light on a demonstration organized with great commitment by the fractional committee, which seeks to revitalize the country after the very difficult years we have faced with the pandemic. There is a need for opportunities for socialization, and I appeal to civic sense and to the rules of behavior that should always be followed », he closes. Because, after all, it is a question of the education of the individual.