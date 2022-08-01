Home News The park of Villa di Villa used as a bathroom during the festival: complaint from a resident
News

The park of Villa di Villa used as a bathroom during the festival: complaint from a resident

by admin
The park of Villa di Villa used as a bathroom during the festival: complaint from a resident

The woman says she reported the unpleasant incidents to the police, without obtaining a solution to the problem: “What did it cost to take two portable toilets from the Municipality? Who knows what the mayor Stefano Cesa thinks “

Alessia Forzin

01 August 2022

Borgo Valbelluna. The playground near the Ater houses of Villa di Villa taken with a public toilet. The complaint comes from a resident in the complex, who on Saturday saw some people do their business in the green area on several occasions.

The village festival is taking place nearby, but no bathrooms have been placed to serve the customers, continues the woman. “A shame no longer being able to stay on the terrace of the house,” writes the lady, tired of seeing men peeing on the lawn in front of the windows of her home. “What did it cost to take two portable toilets from the City?” Who knows what the mayor Stefano Cesa thinks about it ». The woman says she reported the unpleasant episodes to the police, without obtaining a solution to the problem.

“The bathrooms have never been installed for the Villa di Villa festival, nor for other village festivals,” replies Mayor Cesa. “The bars are open, for physiological needs they can be used.”

Cesa remembers that Villa di Villa is a small village festival, «and the behavior of those who use a park to do their business is really unfortunate. It puts a bad light on a demonstration organized with great commitment by the fractional committee, which seeks to revitalize the country after the very difficult years we have faced with the pandemic. There is a need for opportunities for socialization, and I appeal to civic sense and to the rules of behavior that should always be followed », he closes. Because, after all, it is a question of the education of the individual.

See also  School, blunder in the fifth grade book: "Italy entered the war in 1942"

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Shooting in front of a bar in breaking...

On Wednesday in Perosa the funeral of De...

Grillo publishes the M5S zombie album: from Di...

Conegliano, struck by a heart attack at the...

Michele Shortglieri, Arcigay: “Italy is also starting to...

He launches downhill from Matajur with his bike,...

Raid at dawn at the Feltre slot room

Covid, today 18,813 new cases (-20.6% weekly) and...

Local revenue generation relies on fines Hefei man...

Political polls, Brothers of Italy and Pd at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy