The parks are there to worry

To the constant citizen complaints that have been made in recent days about the deplorable situation of Olaya Park, there is now that of the main park of the Corocito neighborhood. The first thing that must be said is that the lack of civic culture is obvious, because the Atesa worker had been there since before 8:00 in the morning yesterday sweeping even in the corners, but the neighbors said that he would be there later. unrecognizable.

The Corocito neighborhood is one of the oldest sectors of Pereira, it is located to the southeast of the city, in the area between 7th and 11th streets and from 9th to 13th streets, with a total of 18 blocks, it is part of of the Villavicencio commune. According to data available on the web. It was founded in 1935 by a process of self-construction, although its socio-economic stratification is medium – low, it is not an excuse for them to suffer from administrative neglect in the only place where families used to spend Sunday afternoons.

This practice has remained in the past since, according to those who know, hordes of foreigners came to live in the neighborhood who do not set rules for their children and on several occasions form a row of stones that the only thing they can do is hide. This land was a coffee plantation with many pastures on its flat part and according to history there were about 30 corozo palms, which is the reason for the name.

Corocito was made up of families from various parts of the country who came to this area thanks to the coffee boom and violence in the fields. It was also a zone of tolerance for a long time, but now through cultural initiatives they have wanted to change this perception and that is why finding the park in these conditions leaves a lot to think about, if Corozito only washes his face for those dates and then forget again.

How do you see the situation of the park?

Claudia Serna – passerby

“We do not care and we do not keep anything. The gym will barely be five years old, see how it is due to misuse and no one to maintain it. I don’t know who this is up to.”

Libya Betancur – passerby

“Awful. I have been living here for 10 years and day by day it is getting worse. People throw away every dead animal there is here in the park. It is nothing but dirt, people are very undisciplined despite having the CAI there”.