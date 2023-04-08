One of the most important singers that Colombia has today is Karol G, who through her videos and feminine initiatives has generated noise about the role of women. In this sense, and after raising her voice in protest at the way in which she was “retouched” in a cover photo of a well-known magazine, Gregorio Pernia made a parody about it.

With the intention of talking about what happened with Karol G In GQ magazine, Pernía decided to upload a photograph with an exaggerated retouching of her face, as well as a text in an unsightly font, on her Instagram account where her followers immediately became present with their opinions about what happened to the singer. Colombian.

“I am very upset by the photos that they took of me on the cover of GQ”wrote Gregorio Pernía, with the mentioned photo, in which he is seen with a more cartoonish and exaggerated aspect, than what his physical appearance is actually.

Despite the fact that for many it was a situation for which humor should be made in order to take it seriously, for others it was not a great way to express a voice of support for Karol G for what he lived in recent days with the GQ magazine cover.

The comments that Gregorio Pernía received for his parody

“I will stop following you because of the lack of respect, you also lend yourself to continue with this too. Enough already”wrote a user, in the photo that Pernía published with his parody about the situation that occurred with the Colombian singer.

“Your humor is great! Love you bro”Another user commented on what was exposed by the Colombian actor on his social networks.