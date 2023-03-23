Home News The participant of ‘The Box Challenge’ who has already raised comments on social networks
The participant of ‘The Box Challenge’ who has already raised comments on social networks

On the night of this Wednesday, March 22, the 2023 version of ‘Desafío The Box, the Colombian reality show’ premiered in prime time on the Caracol TV screen. In this first part of the year, Caracol played his chips to go out with the program from 8:00 pm On this occasion, there are several news that viewers will have to know to keep track of him.

On this occasion, 32 participants from different regions will immerse themselves in the city of boxes and show the best of their physical and mental abilities in order to establish themselves as winners of the demanding program. In addition, compared to previous editions, the teams will not be divided by region, but by Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Omega.

“This is the last edition that we will do in the city of boxes, we are grateful because it welcomed us at a complex moment such as the pandemic, and we will see new tests, new challenges and we will learn more about the wonders that this place has, something that we couldn’t do before because of the bubble that we created”, says Juan Estaban Sampedro, vice president of entertainment at Caracol Televisión.

The novelties that the Box 2023 Challenge will have

The first chapter showed the participants of the different teams and made a brief presentation of the personalities that will be developed during the course of the program. One of the ones that most caught the attention of viewers was ‘Gema’ from the Omega group, who with her crying, thanking her out loud and premonitions about the game, raised various comments. These are some:

