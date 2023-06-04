the participation of the U23 national team canceled – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The Togolese Football Federation (FTF), through a press release, informs the sporting public of the withdrawal of the U23 national team from the International Espoirs Maurice Revello Festival scheduled in Toulon, France from June 05 to 18, 2023.

According to the FTF, this decision is taken by the Executive Committee during its extraordinary meeting on Tuesday May 30, 2023.

“The Executive Committee wishes to express its deep disappointment at the idea of ​​not being able to present the U23 national team to this prestigious sporting event due to the difficulties encountered in mobilizing the financial resources necessary to cover the costs associated with participation” , reveals the press release.

The Executive Committee expresses its gratitude to the organizing committee of the Toulon Tournament for the opportunity which has been offered to participate in this tournament and presents its most sincere apologies to the organizers, to the other participating teams and to the fans who were impatiently awaiting the Togolese national team.

Finally, the Executive Committee wishes a lot of success to all the teams taking part in this tournament.

Rachel Doubidji