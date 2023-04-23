The party begins to fill with candidates for the mayoralty of Bogotá

Six months after the elections, the race for the succession of Claudia López in the Liévano Palace is tightening. The applicants divider is already filling up and it is expected that between the remainder of this month and May, all the applicants have already uncovered their cards.

THE NEW CENTURY He recounts how since last January, week after week, the candidates have begun to appear. Today the list of applicants is close to ten, but it is clear that one or two heavyweights are missing to formalize their proselytizing intentions for what is considered the second most important popular election position in the country and that, as is only natural, it is determinant for the political map of regional power that will be configured on October 29.

January

In the first month of the year, some candidacies were already presumed, but little by little, as the weeks went by, the first names became known.

In fact, on January 4, Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo, Gustavo Petro’s former government secretary when he was mayor of the city, announced his intention to run for mayor. .

“I submitted my resignation from the post of Secretary General of Colombia Humana. I thank those who in one way or another helped make us the most important political movement in the country today. The purpose is to propose to Bogotá society my name as mayor,” Jaramillo announced that day.

Despite the fact that up to now the leader from Tolima is the name that sounds the most as a candidate for Colombia Humana (Petrista-based party), he himself maintains that to date there are 21 people registered to compete for that nomination, although he claims to not know their names. .

“What we do already have very clear from the Historical Pact is to seek, first, a consensus. If there is no consensus, we are going to a consultation, which would be on June 4 and, if for some reason, it is not possible, there would be a survey, ”explained the former mayor of Ibagué in statements to Semana days ago.

Going back to January, on the 17th the name of the second candidate for mayor was known. This is councilman Martín Rivera, from the Alianza Verde party, a staunch opponent of the López administration.

“I depend on two scenarios: that the Alianza Verde party defines what mechanism it is going to use to have a pre-candidate, if there will be a consultation with another political sector, to officially announce that I want to be part of that process. And the other scenario is political reform; It remains until June 19 (end of the legislature) for it to take effect. That is ten days before the registration of candidacies begins. If the reform passes and the turncoat is approved, I would use those ten days to reach Compromiso Ciudadano, which has been my political house since 2009. In that scenario, I would announce my candidacy from that party”, explained the urban planner then. As is well known, the political reform collapsed in Congress, while Compromiso Ciudadano, of former presidential candidate Sergio Fajardo, merged weeks ago with Dignidad, the party of former senator and former presidential candidate Jorge Enrique Robledo.

February

During the first days of the second month of the year, specifically on the 6th, former councilor and former Defense Minister Diego Molano made his aspiration official. “Given the chaos of mobility in the city and the intention of President Petro to stop one of the main works that provides a solution to this problem that overwhelms the people of Bogotá so much, I have made the decision to be a candidate for the Mayor’s Office of Bogotá and defend the Metro line 1 and line 2, which provide solutions to the problems of the towns of Engativá, Suba, Chapinero, Kennedy, Bosa, throughout the west of the city”, announced the uribista leader.

Molano was a Bogotá councilor for the Democratic Center in 2016 and also a candidate for mayor of the capital with the support of Uribism. Despite this, on March 3, he officially started the collection of signatures to be endorsed as an independent candidate.

Subsequently, on February 7, the candidacy of the former director of the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE) Juan Daniel Oviedo was made official, in the middle of a walk in which he invited his followers to accompany him in his campaign “Vamos con todo por Bogotá”.

The candidate spoke about the possibility of eliminating the pick and plate for the city, clarifying that this would be one of his campaign proposals. “We cannot continue with this measure that has been in force for 30 years and that promotes the culture of hatred of private vehicles,” he assured. He presented himself as an independent candidate and is collecting signatures to endorse his candidacy.

March

Continuing with this account, on the 28th of this month, councilor María Fernanda Rojas, from the Alianza Verde party, officially registered as a candidate for mayor.

She began her career with the motto “Bogotá is now” and said that with more than 25 years of experience in the public sector, she was the first woman registered in the current electoral contest.

“I am going to work for mobility, security, entrepreneurs, opportunities for young people, women, education and for a model of food supply at a fair price and decent conditions for peasants. These are issues that do not wait, something must be done now, ”said the lobbyist.

The same day, councilor Diego Cancino confirmed his aspiration to the mayoralty. “Of course I’m going. I am going to go to the Green Party’s consultation with the Mayor’s Office, because it seems to me that Bogotá needs to deepen democracy, it needs to develop the entire agenda for national change, but it is also essential to comply with this citizenry and the Green Alliance must comply with the city in the construction of trust and civic culture”, said the lobbyist to the media.

April

The current month has been one of the busiest in the campaign for the Liévano Palace. On the 11th, councilor Lucía Bastidas, another of the opponents of the López administration, spoke about her intention to run for mayor.

“If we make an internal consultation, according to the calendar of the National Electoral Council and the Registry we have until June 4, and for registrations we are looking to see if we put April 21 or 23 to do the same. But you have to look at the rules of the game, if there are guarantees and conditions to be able to participate. We are going to see in democracy how we do it”, expressed the lobbyist of the Green Alliance.

Later, on the 13th, former senator Rodrigo Lara made his candidacy official. “What I am clear about and what we have defined with the social and civic sectors that have invited me to launch a candidacy, is that it will be a process totally independent from the traditional political parties,” said the candidate, who will also collect signatures.

Lara said that the women who support her in her purpose are a mother who is the head of the family from Kennedy, an entrepreneur who is also the mother who is the head of the family from Engativá, a community leader for the elderly from Ciudad Bolívar and a young singer-songwriter and Afro-descendant businesswoman from the Bello neighborhood. Horizonte, in the town of San Cristóbal.

The next day, April 14, the Polo Democrático political party announced its official candidate. This is councilor Carlos Carrillo, who with 17 votes in favor, out of 21 from the party’s District Executive Committee, was elected.

“Many thanks to the Democratic Pole Committee for endorsing my candidacy for Mayor of Bogotá. Let’s go for the unity of the Pole and for the unity of the Historical Pact! ”, Affirmed the current lobbyist, through his social networks.

In the remainder of April and the first days of May, Carlos Fernando Galán, former senator, former councilor and who was a candidate for Mayor in 2019, would be launched. At that time he obtained 1 million 22 thousand votes, losing by a narrow margin with the current president López . His aspiration will be endorsed by his New Liberalism party.

Second round, the big news

The campaign for the Mayor’s Office will have a substantial change this year, since, as in the competition for the Presidency of the Republic, the holder of the Liévano Palace will be defined by the first and second electoral rounds.

Through legislative act 03 of 2019, article 323 of the Constitution was modified. The new norm establishes that the mayor mayor will be elected for a period of four years, by 40 percent of the votes that, secretly and directly, deposited by citizens with the formalities determined by law, provided that it exceeds the second candidate. most voted by 10 percentage points.

Now, if no candidate obtains said majority, a new vote will be held that will take place three weeks later, in which only the two candidates who have obtained the highest votes will participate. The mayor who obtains the highest number of votes in the second round will be declared.