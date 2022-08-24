Home News The Party Branch of the Municipal Cultural Protection Institute organized the special study of the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”
The Party Branch of the Municipal Cultural Protection Institute organized the special study of the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”

Release date: 2022-08-24 17:55

Source of information: Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism

According to the deployment of the Party Committee of the Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism,On the afternoon of August 22, the party branch of the Jiaxing Cultural Relics Protection Institute organized a study meeting on some chapters of the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”. Comrade Zhang Qing, the secretary of the branch, presided over the meeting, and in-service party members of the branch participated.

At the meeting, Zhang Qing emphasized that the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” concentrated on showing the latest achievements of the Sinicization of Marxism, and Party members and cadres should earnestly study and implement the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”.Afterwards, Secretary Zhang Qing learned the chapters of “Promoting the Excellent Traditional Chinese Culture and Enhancing Cultural Confidence to Provide Strong Support” and “Xi Jinping: Leading the Study of Chinese Civilization History to a Deeper State”. Promoting the Enhancement of Historical Consciousness and Strengthening Cultural Confidence” important speech, and required the party members and cadres of the Cultural Protection Institute to be people-oriented, based on their own work, further do a good job in the protection of historical and cultural heritage, strengthen cultural publicity, and provide support for enhancing cultural self-confidence.

