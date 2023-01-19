The Party Branch of the Municipal Harbor and Aviation Center carried out the activity of visiting families in difficulty on the eve of the Spring Festival



On the occasion of the New Year’s Eve, In order to let poor families spend a happy and peaceful Spring Festival, let them feel the care and warmth of the party and the government. Representatives of the party members of the Party Branch of the Municipal Harbor and Aviation Center recently visited and expressed condolences to 3 pairs of families in need, and sent them condolences, condolence money, and greetings and blessings for the Spring Festival.

Accompanied by village and community cadres, representatives of party members from various branches of the center walked into the homes of the residents, chatted face-to-face with the needy people and their families, asked them in detail about their lives and health conditions, and understood the actual difficulties in their lives. Encourage them to strengthen their confidence, muster the courage to live, face difficulties with strength, and maintain a high-spirited attitude towards life, and urge them to pay attention to epidemic prevention and control and the safety of fire and electricity in winter, and wish them a happy and safe Spring Festival .

The pre-holiday condolences made the poor people feel the warmth of the party organization and enhanced the connection between the party organization and the masses. The Municipal Harbor and Aviation Center will continue to improve the ability of the party building to serve the people’s livelihood, serve the masses with a better attitude, help the needy groups, and make the common people live a better life as the starting point and goal of the future pairing assistance work.To lay a solid mass foundation for striving to become a pioneer city of socialist modernization, a model city for high-quality development and construction of a common prosperity demonstration zone.