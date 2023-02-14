On the morning of February 10th, the Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee Party Building and Party Style and Clean Government Construction Work Conference was held. Secretary of the Party Group and Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress Shi Xinxin attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Members of the Party Group and Deputy Directors Zheng Hui and Li Jie, and Deputy Director Zheng Zhixue attended the meeting. Fang Zaimin, member of the party group and secretary-general, presided over the meeting.

The meeting conveyed the spirit of the plenary session of the Central, Provincial and Municipal Commissions for Discipline Inspection, and arranged and deployed the Party building and Party style and clean government construction work of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress. After the meeting, a special lecture on party style and clean government education was carried out.

The meeting emphasized that to do a good job in the work of party building and party conduct and clean government in the organs of the Standing Committee, we must establish a stronger political awareness and continue to consolidate the ideological foundation of absolute loyalty to the party; Rural revitalization strategy, the whole process of people’s democracy and other key points, continue to improve the overall effectiveness of the people’s congress work service center; we must encourage more innovation, continue to strengthen innovation awareness, innovative mechanisms and methods, and innovative carrier platforms, and continue to promote the high-quality work of the people’s congress in the new era Development: We must establish stricter discipline and rules, fully implement the requirements of “strictness”, vigorously advocate a “practical” style of work, and strive to create a “do-good” atmosphere, continue to build “four organs”, and lead the National People’s Congress with high-quality party building The high-quality development of work will promote the work of the National People’s Congress to open a new chapter, write a new chapter, and shine a new color, and contribute to the construction of a high-quality development demonstration city in the new era.