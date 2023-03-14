News from this website (Liu Xiaodong, Inner Mongolia Daily social media reporter)On March 14, the party committee of the autonomous region held a meeting of cadres to convey and study the spirit of the two sessions of the country, and arrange and deploy our region to implement the work. Sun Shaocheng, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region and Director of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

On March 14, Sun Shaocheng, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region and Director of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.Photo by Ma Jianquan, a social media reporter from Inner Mongolia Daily

On March 14, Wang Lixia, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region and Chairman of the Autonomous Region, conveyed the spirit of the First Session of the 14th National People’s Congress.Photo by Ma Jianquan, a social media reporter from Inner Mongolia Daily

On March 14, Zhang Yankun, chairman of the CPPCC Autonomous Region, conveyed the spirit of the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.Photo by Ma Jianquan, a social media reporter from Inner Mongolia Daily

At the meeting, Wang Lixia, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region and Chairman of the Autonomous Region, conveyed the spirit of the First Session of the 14th National People’s Congress, and Zhang Yankun, Chairman of the Political Consultative Conference of the Autonomous Region, conveyed the spirit of the First Session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Leaders of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, the government, and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the president of the Higher People’s Court of the Autonomous Region, the political commissar of the Inner Mongolia Corps of the Armed Police, and some retired veteran comrades at the provincial level attended the meeting.

On March 14, the party committee of the autonomous region held a meeting of cadres to convey and study the spirit of the two sessions of the country, and arrange and deploy our region to implement the work.Photo by Ma Jianquan, a social media reporter from Inner Mongolia Daily

Sun Shaocheng said that the NPC and CPPCC are the first two sessions held after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The results are very fruitful and of great significance. In particular, Comrade Xi Jinping was unanimously elected President of the country and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, fully reflecting the common will, common expectations, and common aspirations of the entire Party, military and people of all ethnic groups in the country, and greatly inspired hundreds of millions of people to unite more closely with Comrade Xi Jinping. The passion and fighting spirit of the Party Central Committee at the core to realize the Chinese dream together. The whole region must conscientiously study and implement the spirit of the National Two Sessions, firmly support the “two establishments”, resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”, and closely follow General Secretary Xi Jinping to create new historical achievements.

Sun Shaocheng said that to implement the spirit of the National Two Sessions in Inner Mongolia, we must unify our thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and focus our efforts on two major issues. It is necessary to actively seek national policy support, and intensively promote the implementation of the “five major tasks”, so as to achieve tangible results. It is necessary to accurately grasp the connotation and requirements of building a “model autonomous region” in an all-round way, highlight the key points, innovate the carrier, and implement the starting point, so as to promote the construction work to be in-depth and solid. We must make great efforts to solve the problems that restrict high-quality development, optimize the economic layout, focus on resource conservation, make up for the shortcomings in consumption, logistics, and state-owned enterprises, and lengthen the new energy industry, rare earth and coal chemical industry, agriculture and animal husbandry. industry and other long boards to improve the level of safe development. It is necessary to do a good job in the reform of local party and state institutions, and further straighten out the system and mechanism of all aspects of work. It is necessary to coordinate and do a good job in the work of the National People’s Congress, the Political Consultative Conference, the Supervisory Committee, and the judicial inspection, so as to provide a strong guarantee for the development of various undertakings.

Sun Shaocheng said that the goals and tasks for this year have been clarified, and the next step is to let go of your shoulders and work harder. Cadres at all levels should take responsibility as a kind of self-consciousness, put their heart into everything, do it hard, put “fast” first, “practical” as the key, and do their best to strive for the best results. Party organizations at all levels must implement the 12 measures of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region to encourage cadres to take responsibility and the 8 opinions of error tolerance and correction, and use greater efforts to support and encourage cadres and officers to start their own businesses.

The meeting was held in the form of video, and each league city and banner county (city, district) set up branch venues.

Editor: Yang Xuying