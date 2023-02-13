The Party Committee of the Provincial Highway and Transportation Management Center came to Haining to carry out the activity of “big visit, big research, big service, big problem solving”



February9On the 1st, Huang Xiaobin, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Secretary of the Disciplinary Committee, and Deputy Director of the Provincial Highway and Transportation Management Center led a team toHainingcarry outThe activity of “big visits, big research, big services, big problem solving” goes deep into the frontline of the grassroots，On-the-spot research on key project construction and enterprisesDevelopmentface-to-face to listen to the suggestions and appeals of the grassroots and enterprises, and solve policy problems，Solve practical difficulties.Lu Aichi, Member of the Party Committee and Deputy Director of Jiaxing Municipal Transportation Bureau, Fang Jianyi, Member of the Party Committee of Jiaxing Municipal Transportation Bureau and Director of Jiaxing Highway and Transportation Management Center, Qian Shenghui, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of Haining Municipal Transportation Bureau, etc.

Huang Xiaobinone line comes first524 National Highway Xiuzhou Wangdian to Haining Haichang Section Project (Haining Section) project site, through on-site inspections, to understand the progress of the project, resumption of work and production, quality and safety, etc. The main line of the 524 National Highway Xiuzhou Wangdian to Haining Haichang section project is 7 kilometers long, with a total investment of 1.05 billion yuan. The starting point of the project is located in Xiuzhou Wangdian, which connects with the 524 National Highway Xiuzhou Xincheng to Wangdian section, and the route goes south Passing through Xiuzhou Wangdian, Haiyan Baibu, Haining Haichang, the terminal connects to the Haining Haichang-Jianshan section of National Highway 524 which is under construction. After the completion of the project, the 524 National Highway will be fully connected in Jiaxing, and better interconnection with other cities in the Yangtze River Delta will be realized.

After listening to the detailed report of the project leader, Huang Xiaobin expressed his recognition for the staged achievements of the project.He emphasized that the Municipal Traffic Control Group must always adhere to high-quality construction, earnestly shoulder the important task of protecting the quality and safety of the project, ensure the steady improvement of the project quality, and fully promote the project construction in the first quarter“Open the door steadily” and “Good start”.

Huang Xiaobinline followed byShuanglian Logistics Park,By looking at production and management, learn more about the current status of the company’s operations and the layout of its business segments, and discuss development strategies with the person in charge of the company in depth.Shuanglian Logistics Park is located in Zhouwangmiao Town, Haining City, with a total investment of about150 million yuan, covering an area of ​​102.2 mu, with a total construction area of ​​about 47,000 square meters. It is a key logistics project in the “Twelfth Five-Year Plan” of Zhejiang Province, a major construction project for the development of Zhejiang’s marine economy, and a key logistics base supported by Jiaxing City. The park integrates one-stop logistics service functions such as special line freight loading, third-party logistics, warehousing and distribution, electronic logistics, business support and supply chain integration. Currently, there are 20 business units, including 10 warehousing companies and 6 express delivery companies. , and 4 logistics companies.

During the face-to-face discussion, the person in charge of the company introduced the company’s development ideas and goals and visions, and also reflected the demands of tax reduction and exemption, industrial land expansion, and business scope expansion.Huang XiaobinListen carefully to the opinions of enterprises, discuss solutions with relevant departments on site, and reply one by one on site.Huang XiaobinHe said that under the current economic situation, the growth rate of the logistics industry is slowing down, and short-term difficulties are indeed unavoidable, but my country’s macro economy remains basically stable, providing an overall good external environment for the stable development of the logistics industry, and short-term difficulties cannot be covered up. The industry has a long-term positive trend, and both government departments and enterprises should have sufficient confidence in the industry and actively respond to it. Finally, he encouraged enterprises to seize opportunities, take advantage of the situation, continue to enhance their core competitiveness, strive to seize the commanding heights of a new round of industrial competition, and help the high-quality development of modern logistics.