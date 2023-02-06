The party committee team of Jiatong Group held the 2022 democratic life meeting



On February 6, the party committee of Jiatong Group held the 2022 democratic life meeting. Bai Weidong, secretary of the party committee and chairman of the group, presided over the meeting, and Li Yingdong, head of the discipline inspection and supervision team of the Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Municipal Supervisory Committee in the Municipal Finance Bureau, attended the meeting to guide.

The meeting closely followed the “full implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, deeply comprehended the decisive significance of the ‘two establishments’, strengthened the ‘four consciousnesses’, strengthened the ‘four self-confidences’, and achieved the ‘two maintenances’ to strive for Carry out the theme of the “major decision-making and deployment made by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China” with a promising spirit, closely connect with the actual work of the group, thoroughly investigate and analyze outstanding problems, carry out criticism and self-criticism in a solid manner, and clarify improvement measures and efforts.

Before the meeting, the party committee of the group made a special plan, consciously strengthened theoretical study, extensively solicited opinions and suggestions from all parties, conducted in-depth heart-to-heart talks, and carefully wrote comparative inspection materials, laying a solid foundation for a successful democratic life meeting.

The meeting notified the implementation of rectification measures for the special democratic life meeting on party history learning and education of the group’s party committee and team in the previous year, the inspection and rectification special democratic life meeting, and the situation of soliciting opinions before the 2022 democratic life meeting.

Bai Weidong, on behalf of the party committee, conducted comparative inspections around six aspects, deeply analyzed the reasons, clarified the corrective measures, and took the lead in making personal inspections and analysis. Other team members conducted comparative inspections in accordance with the actual work, and carried out criticism and self-criticism. Everyone went straight to the point, cut straight to the point, put themselves, their responsibilities, and their work, dared to turn their blades inwards, challenge each other, and criticized each other openly and straightforwardly, achieving the effect of sweating red faces. This democratic life will allow everyone to experience a profound ideological baptism, political physical examination, and party spirit tempering, to further gather ideological consensus, strengthen missions, and inspire forge ahead.

Bai Weidong emphasized that to do a good job in the “second half of the article” of the Democratic Life Conference, the key is to do a good job in rectifying and implementing problems:

The first is to strengthen the armed forces of political theory and speak politics with a clear-cut stand

Coordinate collective learning and individual self-study, and promote the implementation of various learning systems such as “First Issue”, “Party Committee Theoretical Learning Center Group Learning”, “Three Meetings and One Lesson”, “Theme Party Day Activities”. Make good use of innovative carriers such as the 101 red tourist bus line, carry out political theory studies in layers and categories, do a good job of “combining” and “transformation” articles, and effectively use Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics to arm the mind, guide practice, and promote work.

The second is to dare to take responsibility and act bravely to promote high-quality development

Focusing closely on the decision-making and deployment of the municipal party committee and the municipal government, we will set off an upsurge of large-scale traffic and large-scale traffic in an all-round way. With the positioning of building an important central city in the Yangtze River Delta urban agglomeration, the construction of major projects will be promoted at full speed; Focus on solving the problem of congestion and pain points in various fields; closely follow the public transportation priority development strategy, build a multi-mode, integrated green travel system with high standards; explore the mixed reform mechanism of state-owned enterprises, strengthen the development of new industries, cultivate a new digital ecology, and build a high-level strong transportation system. The city contributes to Jiatong.

The third is to adhere to comprehensive and strict governance of the party, strengthen supervision and change work style

Responsibilities are consolidated at all levels, the mechanism of “Four Responsibilities Synergy” is promoted in depth, the rules of procedure for party committee meetings are strictly enforced, and the level of scientific and democratic decision-making is improved. Strengthen the daily management and supervision of party members and cadres, adhere to the combination of strict management and love, and pay equal attention to incentives and restraints. Make good use of the “four forms” of supervision and discipline, catch the small ones early, and prevent the erroneous. Improve the three-dimensional large-scale supervision network, and make every effort to create a clean and upright political environment.

Li Yingdong fully affirmed the results of the democratic life meeting. He emphasized that the Jiatong Group’s party committee should adhere to the above-mentioned leadership, give full play to the main responsibility of the party committee, the “first responsible person” responsibility of the party secretary, and the “one post and two responsibilities” of the party committee members. “He and the Secretary of the Commission for Discipline Inspection are responsible for supervision, adhere to the system of reporting major events, earnestly promote the work of comprehensively and strictly governing the party, conscientiously implement the responsibility system for building a clean and honest party, take the lead in research and deployment, consolidate responsibilities, and coordinate advancement, and take solid and effective measures to ensure that all The rectification work was implemented in detail.