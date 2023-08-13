The Party Flag Flies High: Grassroots Efforts in Flood Relief and Reconstruction in Zhuozhou City

The party flag is flying high at the grassroots level

Guangming Daily reporter Chen Yuanqiu Geng Jiankuo Guangming Daily correspondent Zhang Yan

Emergency rescue, resettlement of the masses, distribution of materials, cleaning and disinfection… During the flood relief and post-disaster reconstruction, party members and cadres in Zhuozhou City, Hebei Province have always been on the front line, united with the people in the disaster area, united as one, and overcome difficulties together.

On August 11, at the entrance of Xiaoliu Village, Diaowo Town, Zhuozhou City, a bright red party flag was seen fluttering in the wind from a distance. At this time, Li Yucheng, secretary of the village party branch and director of the village committee, was directing the vehicles to unload materials, and members of the Communist commando team of Xiaoliu Village and village volunteers were distributing daily necessities such as mineral water and toilet paper to the villagers. “A dozen of our Communist commando members and volunteers in the village have taken their cars as their homes from July 31 to now.” Li Yucheng said, if something happens, just say hello in the group, and everyone will take action. Party members take the lead , volunteers to keep up.

“A dozen of our party members and volunteers have not been home for 11 days.” Li Yucheng said that in order to facilitate contact with villagers and distribute relief supplies, he drove around the village every day.

“Auntie, I checked your house, and it is not liveable yet, you live in the resettlement site first…” “Your damage statistics, I will take a look at it right away, and I will call you if something is wrong.” “Materials are now It’s enough, we can give it to other villages first.” Li Yucheng’s phone kept ringing. On the bulletin board in the village committee yard of Xiaoliu Village, there is a contact list of the flood fighting and disaster relief working group. According to Li Yucheng, the contact information of Baolian cadres at the city, county, township (town), and village levels are all disclosed to the public to ensure that villagers can find someone when they have difficulties.

“Come on, two pieces of water for one family. Those who have received them continue to move forward. There are still supplies ahead, and every family has them.” Li Yucheng told reporters while distributing drinking water to the masses, “Floating outside is not a home. After the disaster Reconstruction can neither wait nor rely on, on the one hand, we have the help of the party and the government, and on the other hand, we need our own efforts.”

Since the flood broke out, in Qingliangsi Street, Zhuozhou City, party members and cadres have given full play to their vanguard and exemplary role and resolutely completed various tasks.

On the evening of July 31, continuous rainfall caused the water level of the North Juma River to rise rapidly. Liu Zhenjie, deputy director of the Working Committee of the People’s Congress of Qingliangsi Street, received a task from his superiors and immediately moved and resettled the people around the river. “After receiving the task, I didn’t dare to delay at all, and immediately joined the team of transferring the masses.” Liu Zhenjie said, “That night, the resettlement site of the Zhuozhou Vocational and Technical Education Center was opened, and we have been there all the time. I was contacted immediately, and my mobile phone has been turned on.” While talking to the reporter, his mobile phone rang again.

“Some residents were lucky at the beginning, thinking that their houses are high and the water will not flood them.” Liu Zhenjie said that many difficulties were encountered in the process of transferring residents. On this point, he and his colleagues have done a lot of ideological work.

There are many special groups in the resettlement site. Seeing an elderly person who is seriously ill, Liu Zhenjie volunteered to go to the clinic to get medicine. Seeing a disabled person with limited mobility, Liu Zhenjie carried them up and down the stairs. Liu Zhenjie told reporters while arranging meals that he was ready for high-intensity work when he came here. “It doesn’t matter how tired I am, I just want to do my best to help the people affected by the disaster, and don’t leave everyone behind. I hope everyone can be safe.”

Today, the flood in Zhuozhou City has receded, and many qualified people have begun to return home. Liu Zhenjie and the party members and cadres of Qingliangsi Street have done basic work such as statistics on the arrival and departure of personnel. “We have also coordinated with local hospitals to provide free consultations, psychological counseling, and inspections and other activities for resettlement personnel who have not yet returned home, helping resettlement personnel relieve post-disaster stress and anxiety.” Liu Zhenjie said.

In the evening, in a corner of the playground at the resettlement site of the Zhuozhou Vocational and Technical Education Center, many people were sitting around watching a movie. “I didn’t expect to be able to watch movies in the resettlement site. It’s great.” Gao Weihong, a resident of the resettlement site, said.

Liu Zhenjie told reporters: “Now that the flood has receded, we still have to do a good job of cleaning and disinfection to ensure that there will be no major epidemic after the disaster.”

“Okay, you must come here as soon as possible!” Yang Liying, Secretary of the Party Branch of Wanghaizhuang Village, was contacting machinery and equipment. After making an appointment with the other party, she immediately organized the village cadres to distribute disaster statistics to the villagers to find out the basic number of disaster victims.

Wanghaizhuang Village is close to the Baigou River. There is a 1,500-meter embankment in the village, of which 600 meters is a dangerous section. Prior to this, Yang Liying led the cadres of the “two committees” of the village and the villagers to protect the embankment for emergency rescue. After receiving the order to evacuate the masses, everyone carried out the evacuation in time to ensure the safety of all villagers.

“The village cadres were the last ones to withdraw when they were relocated.” Yang Liying said, “Now the post-disaster reconstruction, our cadres must rush to the forefront and take the lead in doing it.”

At present, the party members and cadres in Zhuozhou are leading the masses to comprehensively promote the repair of roads, bridges, electricity, drinking water, communication and other infrastructure, and step up the work of emergency rescue and disaster relief, assessment, and post-disaster reconstruction, so as to restore normal production and living order in the disaster area as soon as possible.

“Guangming Daily” (version 03, August 13, 2023)

