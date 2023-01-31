On January 30, the Party Group (Enlarged) Meeting of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress and the first meeting of directors of the Standing Committee of the 12th Municipal People’s Congress were held. Shi Xinxin, secretary of the party group and director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Shang Xin, Deputy Secretary of the Party Group and Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, Zheng Hui, Lin Qijun, Wang Haitao, and Li Jie, Members of the Party Group and Deputy Directors, Zheng Zhixue, Deputy Director, Fang Zaimin, Member of the Party Group and Secretary-General attended.

The meeting conveyed the spirit of learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Spring Festival group meeting; conveyed the spirit of learning from the Plenary Session of the Provincial and Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and the city’s three-level cadre meeting; learned the history and relevant knowledge of the People’s Congress system; listened to and deliberated the main points of work of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress in 2023 and the supervision plan, the Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee Consulting Expert Database Service Management Measures and List, the 12th Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee Delegate Qualification Examination Committee Member List (draft) and personnel appointments and removals, etc.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to learn and understand thoroughly, to stimulate the vitality of the work of the National People’s Congress with political leadership and party building guidance, and to create a new situation in the work of the National People’s Congress; , to build a clean and honest people’s congress organization; to learn from the advanced, benchmark and table, focus on the arrangement and deployment of the city’s three-level cadre conference, focus on the overall situation of the center, the expectations of the masses, and the responsibilities of the people’s congress, with the establishment of a national civilized unit and safe creation as the starting point, and strive to create “” “Four organs” to do a good job in legislation, supervision, major event decisions, personnel appointment and removal, and representative work, and strive to promote the high-quality development of the work of the city’s people’s congresses.