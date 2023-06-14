Home » The Party Group (Enlarged) Meeting of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress and the Ninth Director’s Meeting of the Standing Committee of the Twelfth Municipal People’s Congress Held
The Party Group (Enlarged) Meeting of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress and the Ninth Director’s Meeting of the Standing Committee of the Twelfth Municipal People’s Congress Held

Release time: 09:59 on June 14, 2023

On June 13, the Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee Party Group (Enlarged) Meeting and the Ninth Directors’ Meeting of the Twelfth Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee was held. The Party Secretary and Director of the Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee Shi Xinxin presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Lin Qijun, a member of the Party Group and Deputy Director , Wang Haitao, Li Jie, deputy director Zheng Zhixue, party member and secretary-general Fang Zaimin participated.

The meeting conveyed and studied the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the fifth collective study meeting of the 20th Central Political Bureau and the spirit of important documents of recent important meetings of the Central Committee, the National People’s Congress, the Provincial Party Committee, the Provincial People’s Congress, and the Municipal Party Committee; listened to and reviewed The municipal government’s proposal on the “Regulations on the Protection of Rights and Interests of Private Enterprises in Hebi City (Draft)”, a special work report on the development of the city’s seed industry, a report on the environmental status of Hebi City in 2022 and the completion of environmental protection goals, and the Standing Committee of the Hebi City People’s Congress The meeting discussed the regulations on major issues (revised draft), the decision to support the construction of the scholarly Hebi (draft), the preparations for the fifth meeting of the Standing Committee of the Twelfth Municipal People’s Congress, the appointment and dismissal of personnel, etc., and listened to the establishment of national civilized units by the National People’s Congress report.

Shi Xinxin emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s recent important speeches and the arrangements and deployments of the Central Committee, the National People’s Congress, the Provincial Party Committee, the Provincial People’s Congress, and the Municipal Party Committee, improve the position, benchmark advanced, keep upright and innovative, take responsibility, and promote the work of the National People’s Congress Take it to a new level. It is necessary to further improve the formulation of regulations on the protection of the rights and interests of private enterprises, highlight the characteristics of Hebi, extensively solicit opinions, and implement the people’s democracy in the whole process of legislation. It is necessary to raise awareness, unify thinking, formulate plans, introduce policies, innovate and empower, solve problems, supervise and support, optimize the environment, and jointly promote the development of the city’s seed industry. It is necessary to firmly establish the idea of ​​ecological civilization, consolidate responsibilities, focus on key points, coordinate overall planning, form a joint force, and continuously polish the ecological background of high-quality development in Hebi City. We must adhere to goal orientation, problem orientation, and result orientation, and do a good job in civilization creation with high standards and high efficiency.

The meeting decided: the fifth meeting of the Standing Committee of the Twelfth Municipal People’s Congress will be held on June 20, 2023, and the meeting will last for one day.

