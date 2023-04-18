The Party Group (Enlarged) Meeting of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress and the Sixth Director’s Meeting of the Standing Committee of the Twelfth Municipal People’s Congress Held

On April 17, the Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee Party Group (Enlarged) Meeting and the Sixth Director’s Meeting of the 12th Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee were held. The Party Secretary and Director of the Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee Shi Xinxin presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Deputy Party Secretary and Deputy Director Shang Xin, member of the party group and deputy directors Lin Qijun, Wang Haitao, Li Jie, deputy director Zheng Zhixue, party member and secretary-general Fang Zaimin attended.

The meeting conveyed the spirit of learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the education work conference on the theme of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, as well as the spirit of recent important meetings of the Central Committee, the Provincial Party Committee, and the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress; listened to and reviewed the “Hebi City City Park Management Regulations (Draft), listened to the report on the preparation of the “Hebi City Land and Space Master Plan (2021-2035)”, agreed in principle and requested to submit it to the fourth meeting of the Standing Committee of the Twelfth Municipal People’s Congress for deliberation. The meeting also listened to the preparations for the fourth meeting of the Standing Committee of the Twelfth Municipal People’s Congress, as well as the appointment and dismissal of personnel, etc.; studied the party building of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress and the creation of national civilized units.

Shi Xinxin emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s recent important speeches, implement them in light of the actual situation of the National People’s Congress, and effectively unify thoughts and actions with the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee. In accordance with the requirements of the Central Committee, the Provincial Party Committee, and the Municipal Party Committee, it is necessary to plan in advance, carefully prepare, study and implement Xi Jinping’s education on the theme of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and further improve the quality and efficiency of the work of the National People’s Congress. We must adhere to the people-oriented approach, understand the needs of citizens through experiential legislation, and further improve the urban park management regulations. It is necessary to insist on land planning first, highlight the forward-looking and practical nature of planning, and ensure that it is consistent with relevant laws and policies and Hebi’s actual situation. It is necessary to do a good job in the creation of national civilized units, lead the creation with party building, lead the creation with goals, and lead the creation with innovation, and promote the high-quality development of various tasks of the National People’s Congress with high-quality creation. It is necessary to carefully organize the fourth meeting of the Standing Committee of the Twelfth Municipal People’s Congress, improve political positions, strengthen organization and coordination, and ensure that the meeting is a complete success.

The meeting decided: the fourth meeting of the Standing Committee of the Twelfth Municipal People’s Congress will be held on April 18, 2023, and the meeting will last for one day.