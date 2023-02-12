The party group of the municipal government held the 2022 annual democratic life meeting

According to the unified deployment of the central government and the requirements of the provincial party committee and the municipal party committee, on February 11, the party group of the municipal government held the 2022 annual democratic life meeting to “comprehensively implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and deeply understand the decisive significance of the ‘two establishments’, Strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, achieve “two safeguards”, unite and lead the party members, cadres and the masses to implement the major decisions and deployments made by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with the spirit of striving and promising” as the theme, Closely connect with the actual work of the municipal government, comprehensively control and inspect, carry out party analysis, conduct criticism and self-criticism, propose rectification measures, and clarify the direction of efforts. Municipal Party Committee Secretary and Mayor Li Chunqiu presided over and made a concluding speech, and members of the Municipal Party Committee attended the meeting.

The party group of the municipal government attaches great importance to this democratic life meeting. Before the meeting, the leading group of the party group of the municipal government adopted a combination of collective discussion and individual self-study, carefully organized learning, extensively solicited opinions, had in-depth heart-to-heart talks, comprehensively examined problems, and carefully wrote comparative inspection materials, laying a solid foundation for a good democratic life meeting . At the meeting, the implementation of the rectification and reform of the party history learning and education special democratic life meeting of the party group of the municipal government was notified. Li Chunqiu conducted comparative inspections on behalf of the party group of the municipal government, and took the lead in conducting individual comparative inspections. Members of the party group conducted comparative inspections one by one and criticized each other.

In his concluding speech, Li Chunqiu pointed out that this democratic life meeting will focus on politics with a clear-cut stand, find problems in combination with work, promote unity through mutual points and comments, and promote improvement through benchmarking and comparison. intended purpose. It is necessary to do a good job in the “second half of the article” of the democratic life meeting, formulate a rectification plan, establish a problem account, refine the rectification measures, and do a good job in the implementation of the rectification. work better.

Li Chunqiu emphasized that it is necessary to continue to understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”. Be unswervingly loyal to the core, support the core, maintain the core, defend the core, resolutely safeguard the authority of the Party Central Committee, truly love the party, always worry about the party, firmly protect the party, and fully revitalize the party. The soul, fully implement the “three high and four new” strategic positioning and mission tasks, adhere to the “stability, progress, high and new” work policy, strengthen the “three major supports and eight key points”, fight the “six development battles”, and implement the ” The strategy of “Five New and Four Cities” focuses on building a new modern industrial system of “5+N”, focuses on entities and industries, fully promotes the upgrading of inland ports, solidly promotes the integrated development of Hezhong, and lays a solid foundation for striving to build a modern Huaihua Base. Continuously improve the ability to perform duties. Always maintain modesty and prudence, study hard, maintain a sense of urgency in skills panic, keep pace with the times and improve yourself, continuously enhance the ability to promote high-quality development, serve the masses, prevent and resolve risks, and strive to become an expert and expert leader. We must continue to strengthen our responsibility. Conscientiously and conscientiously in one’s own position, seek truth from facts in the objective law, overcome difficulties in deep-seated contradictions, take responsibility in the midst of risks and mistakes, and let willingness, daring to take responsibility, and kindness to take responsibility become common practice in Wuxi. We must continue to carry forward the good style of work. Always practice the iron rules of the “Eight Rules”, always keep in mind the original mission of “serving the people”, always adhere to the political bottom line of “cleanness and integrity”, and be the leader, builder, and maintainer of a good political ecology and social atmosphere. We must continue to promote the wind of investigation and research. Work hard to go deep into the front line and understand the real situation, work hard to create an environment and create conditions, and work hard to identify problems and find out the crux of the problem, so as to win the trust of the masses with tangible results. (Reporter Di Jian)