Source title: The Party Group of the Municipal Intellectual Property Office studied and discussed the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to accelerate the construction of a demonstration city for a strong intellectual property country

The theoretical study center group of the Party Group of the Beijing Intellectual Property Office recently held an enlarged meeting to conscientiously convey, study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It was proposed at the meeting that the overall situation should take Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as the action guide and spiritual driving force for future work, do a good job in the future development of intellectual property rights in the capital, and focus on the key areas and major needs of the “two districts” construction to deepen knowledge The reform of all aspects of property rights will create a market-oriented, legalized and internationalized first-class business environment. The meeting held that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a very important congress held at a critical moment when the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups are embarking on a new journey of building a socialist modernized country in an all-round way and marching toward the goal of the second century of struggle. . The amendments to the Party Constitution passed at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China reflect the achievements of the Party’s theoretical innovation, practical innovation and institutional innovation since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Adhering to and improving party building and promoting the party’s self-revolution put forward clear requirements, which fully reflects the common will of the whole party and will surely become the common follow of the whole party. The First Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee elected a new leadership of the Central Committee, and Comrade Xi Jinping was re-elected as General Secretary of the Central Committee and Chairman of the Central Military Commission. Unity leads us to strive for a new victory for socialism with Chinese characteristics in a new era and new journey. The meeting believed that it is necessary to actively respond to the great call of unity and struggle in the new era and new journey, keep in mind the “three imperatives”, keep in mind that empty talk will mislead the country, and hard work will rejuvenate the country, strengthen historical self-confidence, strengthen historical initiative, strengthen the views of the masses, and unite hearts. A powerful force that thinks everywhere and works hard. Deeply comprehend the decisive significance of the "two establishments", strengthen the "four consciousnesses", strengthen the "four self-confidences", achieve the "two maintenances", carry forward the great spirit of party building, work hard and move forward bravely, and effectively carry out the party's The grand blueprint and various tasks determined by the 20th National Congress have been implemented in all aspects of the entire process of intellectual property work. The meeting held that the overall political task should be to study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as the primary political task at present and in the future. It is necessary to deepen the ideological understanding and improve the political position in accordance with the requirements of "five firm grasps" put forward by General Secretary Xi Jinping. Comprehensively and systematically study the spirit of the conference, all party branches and party members and cadres must give full play to their leading role, they must study the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party in their entirety, thoroughly understand and integrate the spirit of the conference, and systematically train party members and cadres in stages and in batches to fully Utilize Beijing Intellectual Property and other public accounts to continuously enrich content and innovate forms, in-depth publicity and interpretation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, reflect the enthusiastic response of party members and cadres to the 20th National Congress of the Party from multiple perspectives, and comprehensively demonstrate the learning and implementation of each branch of the system. With specific measures and practical actions, we will focus on using the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to unify our thinking and gather our strength. The meeting called for a new era and a new journey. Intellectual property workers in the capital have a heavy responsibility and a glorious mission. The overall situation unifies thoughts and actions into the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, takes Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as the action guide and spiritual driving force for future work, does a good job in the future development of intellectual property rights in the capital, and strengthens the rule of law in intellectual property rights. Guarantee and form a basic system to support comprehensive innovation, focus on the key areas and major needs of the "two districts" construction, deepen the reform of all aspects of intellectual property, focus on strengthening the creation, use, protection, management and service of intellectual property, and continuously improve intellectual property governance capabilities and level, create a market-oriented, legalized, and internationalized first-class business environment, accelerate the construction of a demonstration city for a strong intellectual property country, strive to create new achievements in intellectual property rights in the new era, and deliver answers that live up to the times and the people on the new road to exams.

