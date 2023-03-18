The party group of the CPPCC held an enlarged meeting to study and implement the important speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the spirit of the National Two Sessions

Jellyfish Net March 18 News(YMG all-media reporter) On the morning of March 17, the party group of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference held an enlarged meeting and a study meeting of the theoretical study center group to study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the spirit of the National Two Sessions. CPPCC party secretary and chairman Yu Yongxin presided over and delivered a speech. Comrades at the meeting made exchange speeches.

Yu Yongxin pointed out that the two sessions are an important meeting held in the first year of fully implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The unanimous election of General Secretary Xi Jinping as President of the State and Chairman of the Central Military Commission fully reflects the common aspiration of the entire Party, the military and the people of all ethnic groups in the country, and fully embodies the high degree of unity of the will of the Party, the will of the people, and the will of the country. A series of important speeches delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping during the two sessions of the country are highly political, ideological, strategic and instructive. It is important to study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the spirit of the two sessions of the country as an important political task. It should be closely integrated with the study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee, and closely related to the study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Combined, we can deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments” in the study, thinking and practice, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve the “two maintenances”.

Yu Yongxin emphasized that during the two sessions of the country, General Secretary Xi Jinping put forward new requirements and made new arrangements around promoting high-quality development and realizing the healthy development of the private economy. On the basis of in-depth study and comprehensive grasp, it is necessary to help the city achieve the goal of GDP exceeding one trillion yuan as the starting point, based on the functions of the CPPCC, give full play to the advantages of the CPPCC, and carefully plan the performance activities such as “visiting and investigating 100 enterprises” to serve the city’s high-level Contribute to quality development. It is necessary to conscientiously study the spirit of the first meeting of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, further clarify the direction and focus of the work of the CPPCC in the new era, innovate work measures, improve work ideas, and promote the implementation of the spirit of the two sessions of the CPPCC in the CPPCC system. We must always adhere to the principle of hard work first, raise standards, improve quality and efficiency, solidly promote the current work, and earnestly serve high-quality development with high-quality performance.