The Party Group of the Jiaxing Team Holds the 2022 Democratic Life Meeting of Party Members and Leading Cadres



On the morning of February 13, the party group of the Jiaxing team held the 2022 democratic life meeting of party members and leading cadres. The meeting was presided over by Zhang Quanyue, secretary of the party group and captain, and members of the team leadership team attended the meeting. Wang Wenna, a member of the party group of the general team and the deputy captain of the general team, participated in the supervision through video connection.

The leading group of the Jiaxing team attached great importance to the convening of this democratic life meeting and made full preparations before the meeting. Formulate the team’s democratic life meeting plan at the first time, and clarify various requirements; focus on special study seminars, continue to learn and understand Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China; extensively solicit opinions and suggestions, and carry out heart-to-heart talks ; The team and team members focused on the goal requirements of the “six leaders”, comprehensively checked, thoroughly investigated the problems, deeply analyzed the reasons, carefully wrote the materials for the comparison and inspection, and laid a good foundation for high-quality and effective democratic life meetings.

At the meeting, Zhang Quanyue first made a comparative inspection speech on behalf of the team, notifying the implementation of the rectification measures for the 2021 party history study and education special democratic life meeting, and centering on the theme of this democratic life meeting, he investigated the existence of the team and individuals from six aspects. The problems and deficiencies, deeply analyzed the root causes and put forward specific rectification measures. Afterwards, the members of the team conducted individual checks and speeches one by one, and carried out “spicy” self-criticism and mutual criticism. In mutual criticism, every member can adhere to principles, face problems directly, and offer real opinions. At the meeting, there were not only the tension and seriousness of red faces and sweating, exposing shortcomings and ugliness, but also the determination and courage to make changes as soon as they are known, and to make changes based on real knowledge, so as to truly achieve the goal of mutual help and common improvement, and play the role of “unity-criticism-unity” Effect.

Wang Wenna fully affirmed the effectiveness of the Jiaxing team’s democratic life meeting, and put forward five requirements for the next step. The first is to focus on in-depth study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of the 20th CPC National Congress, and strengthen the leadership of party building. We must firmly grasp the deployment requirements of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on in-depth promotion of the new great project of party building in the new era, tighten and compact the political responsibilities of managing the party and governing the party, and continuously promote comprehensive and strict party governance. The second is to focus on statistical investigation tasks and improve work quality and efficiency. It is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on statistical work, earnestly plan various statistical survey work and key tasks in 2023, and strive to create a new situation in the work. The third is to focus on the “second half of the article” of the Democratic Life Conference to ensure that the rectification is in place. It is necessary to adhere to the problem orientation, compact the rectification responsibility, earnestly do a good job in problem rectification, and use the work results to test the effectiveness of rectification. The fourth is to focus on improving service awareness and give full play to the role of statistical services. It is necessary to work hard on precise services, change post-event response to pre-event supervision, change passive response to active service, and continuously improve the level of investigation and research. The fifth is to focus on political discipline and rules, and strictly abide by the bottom line of integrity. We must always tighten the strings of clean government and discipline, constantly strengthen the awareness of discipline and rules, improve self-cultivation, abide by integrity and discipline, and create a political environment that is clean and upright.

Finally, Zhang Quanyue made a speech on behalf of the Jiaxing team leadership, emphasizing that this democratic life meeting will be a new starting point, guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully carry forward the spirit of struggle and self-revolution, and fully implement the Party The spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China closely revolves around the major strategy of accelerating the construction of a new development pattern, firm political direction, strengthen the leadership of the party, implement the main responsibility of the party group, focus on the overall situation of the central government, earnestly perform duties, and build an important city cluster in the Yangtze River Delta for Jiaxing. Central cities provide high-quality statistical survey support.

The fourth supervisory team of the grassroots party building work of the corps attended the meeting and supervised it. The main persons in charge of the Jiaxing team office, the law enforcement supervision department (discipline inspection and supervision office), and the party branch of the government attended the meeting as a nonvoting delegate.