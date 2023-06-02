The party group of the Ministry of Education conveyed the spirit of learning from the important speech made by General Secretary Xi Jinping when he inspected Beijing Yuying School—China Education Online

On June 1, the party group of the Ministry of Education held a meeting to convey the spirit of learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech when he inspected Beijing Yuying School. Huai Jinpeng, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Minister of the Ministry of Education, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Members of the party group in Beijing attended the meeting and made exchange speeches. The heads of Beijing Yuying School and the Beijing Municipal Education Commission introduced the relevant situation.

Huai Jinpeng pointed out that on May 29, the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China conducted the fifth collective study on building a strong education country, and General Secretary Xi Jinping delivered an important speech; The inspection of Yuying School fully reflects the great importance attached to education. He emphasized that it is necessary to link General Secretary Xi Jinping’s two important speeches on education to learn, understand, and implement them, so as to effectively achieve the integration of learning, thinking, and practice, and the unity of knowledge, belief, and action. First, we must comprehensively, in-depth and accurate understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on education power, improve our understanding of education power, effectively unify our thoughts and actions into the major decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and fully understand the historical position and role of education in Chinese-style modernization. Development orientation, further enhance educational self-confidence, and earnestly undertake the historical mission of building a powerful education country. Second, based on the country’s major plans and the party’s major plans, we must implement the fundamental task of building morality and cultivating people, and effectively solve the fundamental problems of “who to train, how to train, and for whom”, and continue to make basic education work solid and in-depth. Education guides young children to always listen to and follow the Party, aspire to become talents for the Party, contribute to the country, and strive to be good children in the new era with all-round development of morality, intelligence, physique, art and labor. The third is to anchor the goal of strengthening the country through education and the growth of talents, serve the national strategic needs, build a high-quality education system, coordinate the development of education at all levels, accelerate the improvement of the quality of education, promote the continuous improvement of the international influence of China‘s education, and give full play to the support of education leading role.

Huai Jinpeng requested that combined with thematic education, an upsurge of learning and publicity should be set off quickly, and the work of learning and publicity should be solidly promoted with the general mobilization order of strengthening the country through education. It is necessary to combine research activities, benchmark and identify problems, further promote the action of expanding the quality and quality of basic education and the action of quality education in the new era, strengthen the construction and management of teaching materials in the new era, and promote the development of the cause. It is necessary to speed up the development of the planning outline for building a strong education country, clarify the timetable, refine the road map, and actively promote various reform tasks.