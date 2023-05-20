The party group of the municipal government held an enlarged meeting to study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech. Yu Haitian presided over and delivered a speech-Leadership activities

News from our newspaper on May 19 (Reporter Lin Jiangli) This afternoon, the party group of the municipal government held an enlarged meeting to study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Xiong’an New District in Hebei and presided over a symposium on promoting the construction of Xiong’an New District with high standards and high quality. Presided over the symposium on further promoting the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, the first meeting of the 20th Central Finance and Economics Committee, listened to the spirit of the important speeches made by the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, and studied and implemented the opinions. Yu Haitian, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee, mayor, and party secretary of the municipal government, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech was far-sighted, rich in content, and highly political, pertinent, and instructive. follow. All levels of the city must study and understand in depth, and do a good job in implementing them. It is necessary to uphold the party’s overall leadership over economic work, fully implement the major decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee, earnestly implement the work arrangements of the provincial party committee and the provincial government and the work requirements of the municipal party committee, and ensure that all tasks are steadily and effectively advanced. It is necessary to carry out in-depth study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, to achieve practical results in building the soul with learning, increasing wisdom with learning, correcting the style with learning, and promoting work with learning, and further strengthen the political power of party organizations at all levels in the government system. Functional and organizational functions provide a strong guarantee for promoting the high-quality development of the city.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to speed up the construction of a modern industrial system, focus on the real economy, strengthen innovation drive, coordinate development and security, and continuously enhance new drivers of high-quality development. It is necessary to actively promote the high-quality development of the population, comprehensively implement policies to optimize the population structure, take multiple measures to do a good job in “one old and one young”, and coordinate the promotion of new urbanization and rural revitalization. It is necessary to speed up the construction of the starting area for the conversion of new and old kinetic energy in Jinan in a pragmatic and efficient manner, lead high-quality development with high-standard planning, and do a good job in infrastructure construction, project planning, reserve, and implementation. Efforts should be made to enhance the leading force of regional development and gather the powerful potential to drive the coordinated development of regional cities. It is necessary to continuously improve the level of ecological civilization construction, and effectively promote the continuous stability and improvement of the city’s ecological environment.

The meeting also communicated and studied the recent important instructions, important replies, and reply letters from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s reply to encourage a certain crew of the Navy’s submarine force, and conveyed the study of the “Regulations on Requesting and Reporting Major Issues of the Communist Party of China” and so on.

Members of the party group of the municipal government attended the meeting.