In accordance with the deployment of the central government and the requirements of the provincial and municipal party committees, on the afternoon of February 8, the party group of the municipal government held the 2022 democratic life meeting. The meeting comprehensively implements Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly implements the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and instructions on Hubei’s work, deeply comprehends the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthens the “four consciousnesses”, strengthens the ” Four self-confidence” and “two safeguards”, unite and lead party members and cadres in the government system to promote the major decision-making arrangements made by the 20th National Congress of the Party to be effective in Tianmen, and to accelerate the simultaneous development of the four modernizations Demonstration zone, strive to write a comprehensive construction of a socialist modern country Tianmen chapter with the theme of providing strong political guarantee, closely combined with the actual work of the government, conduct in-depth comparison and inspection, seriously carry out party analysis, and earnestly carry out criticism and self-criticism. Yang Xingming, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee, mayor, and party secretary of the municipal government, presided over and made a concluding speech.

The party group of the municipal government attaches great importance to this democratic life meeting. Before the meeting, members of the party group systematically studied the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the spirit of relevant central and provincial documents, extensively solicited opinions and suggestions, conducted in-depth heart-to-heart talks, deeply analyzed their own problems, carefully wrote comparative inspection materials, and made a good contribution to the democratic life meeting. fully prepare. At the meeting, the party group of the municipal government reported the implementation of the rectification and reform of the democratic life meeting of the previous year and the situation of soliciting opinions before the democratic life meeting. Yang Xingming carried out comparative inspections on behalf of the party group of the municipal government, and took the lead in conducting personal comparative inspections. Other party members conducted comparative inspections one by one, and carried out criticism and self-criticism.

In his concluding speech, Yang Xingming pointed out that everyone carried out in-depth criticism and self-criticism around the theme and requirements of this democratic life meeting, which not only has the spicy taste of seriously investigating and solving problems, but also has the true feelings of helping each other among comrades, which has achieved the goal of enhancing unity. , Improve the expected effect of the work. It is necessary to carefully formulate a rectification plan and a list of problems, compact the responsibility for rectification, resolutely grasp the rectification with a strict and practical attitude, and do a good job in the “second half of the article” of the democratic life meeting.

Yang Xingming emphasized that comrades in the party group of the municipal government should take this democratic life meeting as a new starting point, carry forward the great spirit of party building, comprehensively enhance their ability to perform their duties, and strive to compose a comprehensive New deeds are shown in the Tianmen chapter of building a modern socialist country. It is necessary to take the lead in being loyal to the party, deeply comprehend the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve the “two safeguards”, so as to ensure that at any time and under any circumstances, we are always consistent with the previous The Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core maintains a high degree of unity. It is necessary to take the lead in taking responsibility, strengthen the concept of the system, have the courage to take the heaviest burden, dare to gnaw the hardest bones, learn from each other, strive to be first-class, and promote various tasks to create new prospects. We must take the lead in improving well-being, keep in mind the word “people” in front of the government, deeply practice the people-centered development idea, focus on key livelihood issues, and accelerate the construction of infrastructure and public service systems that cover all people and benefit everyone. Improve people’s sense of gain, happiness, and security. We must take the lead in strictly observing discipline, strictly implement the spirit of the eight central regulations and their implementation rules, refrain from formalism and bureaucracy, and earnestly practice strict self-discipline, strict responsibility, and strict management of jurisdiction, and be the leader of a good political ecology in the government system Builder, builder, maintainer.

Deputy Mayor Gu Yuli attended the meeting, and relevant comrades from the Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision Committee and the Organization Department of the Municipal Party Committee attended the meeting for guidance. (Reporter Peng Dan)