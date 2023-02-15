On the morning of February 14, according to the deployment of the provincial party committee and the arrangement of the municipal party committee, the party group of the municipal government held the 2022 democratic life meeting. Guo Hao, the mayor and party secretary of the municipal government, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting notified the implementation of the special democratic life meeting on party history study and education and the implementation of rectification measures for the relevant special democratic life meeting held in 2022, as well as the solicitation of opinions for this democratic life meeting. Guo Hao conducted a control inspection on behalf of the party group of the municipal government, and took the lead in conducting a personal control inspection. Members of other party groups conducted comparative inspections and criticized each other in turn.

In his concluding speech, Guo Hao pointed out that this democratic life meeting is well-prepared and serious. Everyone communicates frankly and criticizes in place, which reflects the requirements of being strict and practical. In the next step, we must make full use of the results of this democratic life meeting, improve the list of problems, do a good job in rectification and implementation, and promote various tasks to a new level and achieve new results.

In terms of further strengthening the construction of the party group of the municipal government, Guo Hao emphasized that it is necessary to take the lead in building political loyalty, fully implement the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, and the work arrangements of the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government to ensure that they take root and blossom. We must take the lead in working hard for the economy, accelerate the construction of key projects, promote the recovery of consumption, and create an industrial ecology, so as to ensure a good start, a red moon, and a red year throughout the year. It is necessary to take the lead in cultivating the feelings of the people, continue to do a good job in inclusive, basic, and comprehensive people’s livelihood work, and gather a majestic force to create a better life together. It is necessary to take the lead in improving capabilities and skills, optimize the knowledge structure, broaden the field of study, and continuously enhance the skills of promoting high-quality development, serving the masses, and preventing and defusing risks. It is necessary to take the lead in carrying forward the spirit of struggle, set the direction of struggle, strengthen the will to fight, strengthen the ability to fight, and strive to achieve high-quality development and high-level security and positive interaction. It is necessary to take the lead in promoting the fine style of work, conscientiously fulfill the “one post, two responsibilities”, and provide a stronger political guarantee for reform, development and stability of various tasks.