The party group of the Provincial CPPCC studied and implemented the spirit of the plenary session of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection Huang Lixin presided over

Zhejiang Daily News On the afternoon of January 19, the Provincial Political Consultative Conference held a party group meeting to convey the spirit of studying and implementing the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the 15th Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection. According to the deployment requirements of the Provincial Party Committee, research and implement opinions. Huang Lixin, Chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, presided over and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection elaborated in depth on “the unique problems that must be solved by a large party”, scientifically planned to build a comprehensive and strict party governance system, and made comprehensive and in-depth progress. The strategic deployment of party governance fully demonstrates the general secretary’s far-sighted strategic vision, the lofty state of selflessness, the deep and sincere feelings of the people, and the mission to face problems directly. It is highly political, instructive, and pertinent. Comprehensively and strictly governing the party is the fundamental follow and scientific guidance to open up new situations, open up new realms, and create new great achievements. The Second Plenary Session of the 15th Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection made important arrangements for in-depth study and implementation of the spirit of the General Secretary’s important speech and the spirit of the plenary session of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, requiring continuous promotion of the provincial practice of leading social revolution with self-revolution, and deepening Zhejiang’s practice to solve the unique problems of the big party , Provide answers in Zhejiang, and show Zhejiang’s responsibility.

The meeting emphasized that the CPPCC organizations at all levels in the province and the CPPCC members should firmly defend the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances” political consciousness, and earnestly unify their thoughts and actions with the spirit of the General Secretary’s important speech, unify In the spirit of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the Plenary Session of the Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection, we will further promote comprehensive and strict party governance, and make contributions to the CPPCC to accelerate the creation of a new era of hard work and integrity. , unswervingly implement the requirements of comprehensive and strict party governance throughout the entire process of the CPPCC work, and demonstrate the CPPCC’s new responsibilities and new deeds in writing a wonderful chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Zhejiang; we must uphold and strengthen the party’s overall leadership over the work of the CPPCC, and resolutely implement Strictly govern the party’s various measures and requirements, earnestly do a good job in the two teams of CPPCC members and agency cadres, to grasp the tenacity of the iron mark, to be strict to the end, and to always grasp the long-term effect, and further consolidate the good political ecology of cleanliness and integrity.

The meeting emphasized that the provincial CPPCC party group should strengthen its own construction, adhere to the above-mentioned leadership, strengthen political awareness, discipline awareness, and responsibility awareness, and continue to build a strong dam to implement the spirit of the eight central regulations and their implementation rules to ensure that the Party Central Committee and the Provincial Party Committee All requirements are fulfilled.

The meeting deliberated and approved the “Specific Measures of the Provincial CPPCC Party Group on Implementing the Eight Central Regulations and the Spirit of its Implementation Rules and the Measures of Our Province” and so on.