The Party Group of the Provincial Government holds a Special Democratic Life Meeting on Implementing Xi Jinping’s Socialist Ideology with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era

The party group of the provincial government of Heilongjiang held a special democratic life meeting centered around the theme of studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era. The meeting, which took place on August 31, aimed to enhance party spirit, emphasize practice, and build a solid foundation for the development of the province.

Governor Liang Huiling, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the Provincial Government, presided over the meeting and delivered a concluding speech. Prior to the meeting, the party leadership of the provincial government conducted in-depth discussions and investigations, analyzing outstanding problems and proposing rectification measures. The preparations made for the thematic democratic life meeting were thorough and comprehensive.

During the meeting, Liang Huiling and other members of the party group conducted self-criticism and criticized their colleagues in various aspects, including theoretical study, political quality, ability, responsibility, work style, and integrity and self-discipline.

In her concluding speech, Liang Huiling highlighted the effectiveness of the democratic life meeting, stating that it provided an opportunity for profound ideological transformation and strengthened team unity. She emphasized the importance of implementing Xi Jinping’s instructions and called for higher standards and stricter requirements in self-construction. Liang urged party members and government cadres to transform the achievements of theme education into tangible results for revitalization and development.

Liang also stressed the need to strengthen ideals and beliefs, enhance political loyalty, and improve political judgment, comprehension, and execution. She encouraged hard work to promote development, with a focus on building a modern industrial system and supporting the growth of state-owned and private enterprises. Liang emphasized the importance of maintaining the well-being of the people and promoting a new style of honesty and integrity. She urged party members to actively contribute to the construction of a good political ecology and social atmosphere.

The meeting was attended by Wang Yixin, Yu Jian, Li Yi, Wang Lan, Xu Xiangguo, and Chang Cheng, among others. Representatives from the Provincial Commission for Disciplinary Inspection and the Organization Department of the Provincial Party Committee were also present.

This article was edited by Zhao Shuang and Li Zhongshuang.

