The Party Group of the Standing Committee of Jiangxi Provincial People's Congress held an enlarged meeting

The Party Group of the Standing Committee of Jiangxi Provincial People's Congress held an enlarged meeting

On the afternoon of February 15th, the party group of the Jiangxi Provincial People’s Congress Standing Committee held an enlarged meeting to convey the spirit of learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and important instructions, and to study and implement the opinions. Yin Meigen, Deputy Secretary and Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Leaders of the Provincial People’s Congress Standing Committee Hu Shizhong, Zhang Xiaoping, Zhu Bin, and Zhang Wei attended the meeting.

The meeting called for in-depth study and comprehension, thoroughly implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, earnestly unifying thoughts and actions with the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and unifying them with the work requirements of the provincial party committee, resolutely defending the “two establishments” and resolutely achieving “Two safeguards”, always keep the “two overall situations” in mind, keep in mind the “big country”, insist on strengthening the spirit of struggle, improve the ability to fight, and promote the practice of Chinese-style modernization in Jiangxi with practical actions. We must strengthen our beliefs and confidence, stick to our feelings for the people, adhere to strictness and pragmatism, do a good job in legislation, supervision, decision-making, representation, etc., comprehensively strengthen self-construction, and strive to create a new situation in the work of the provincial people’s congress in the new era.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to do a good job in the implementation of the party group of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress to study and implement the important speeches of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the spirit of important instructions and instructions to implement the opinions, further improve the political position, strengthen follow-up and supervision, tighten compaction responsibilities, and transmit pressure layer by layer. Ensure that the responsibilities are clear, the tasks are specific, and implemented in place, and continuously improve the quality and efficiency of the work of the National People’s Congress. (Tang Wenxi omnimedia reporter Zhu Hua)

